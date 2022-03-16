USD 3.43 Bn growth in Magazine Publishing Market | Significant Opportunities in Print Segment | Technavio

The increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets will be crucial in driving the growth of the global magazine publishing market. In addition, the adoption of interactive advertisements in print magazines will offer immense growth opportunities to market players. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Magazine Publishing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Print



Digital

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

The print segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. However, with the increasing number of magazine publishers shifting toward the publishing of digital magazines, the segment will observe a decline in terms of growth during the forecast period. Besides, the market is witnessing the entry of new players with innovative digital magazines. Moreover, the decreasing circulation of print magazines is making it difficult for players in the print segment to remain profitable.

By geography, the market will observe significant growth opportunities in APAC. About 50% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from this region. China and Japan are the key markets for magazine publishing in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US, Germany, and the Russian Federation will also emerge as major markets for magazine publishing during the forecast period.

Magazine Publishing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The magazine publishing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition among magazine publishers will hamper the market growth.

Some of the major vendors of the magazine publishing market include Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Conde Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the magazine publishing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The report also covers the following areas:

Magazine Publishing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist magazine publishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the magazine publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the magazine publishing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of magazine publishing market vendors

Magazine Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 0.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.90 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Conde Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Print - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Bloomberg LP

British Broadcasting Corp.

Conde Nast

Forbes Media LLC

Gannett Co. Inc.

Hearst Communications Inc.

Meredith Corp.

Schibsted ASA

The New York Times Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

