USD 3.44 billion Growth in Parking Management Solutions Market with 32% Contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing number of vehicles on the road is one of the key factors expected to drive market growth. The increasing number of vehicles is driving the demand for more advanced technology and solutions for the better management of parking spaces. Organizations and local government agencies that manage parking spaces are seeking solutions that can offer increased convenience to drivers, help in improved business functions, manage revenue, and reduce the overall cost of hardware and connectivity and other operations in parking spaces. In addition, The use of LPWAN technologies is a parking management solutions market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

Market Challenge: The lack of integration among siloed parking technologies will be a major challenge for the parking management solutions market during the forecast period. Legacy parking management solutions lack module- and component-level integration. Components such as enforcement systems, pay stations, mobile payments, sensors, off-street reservations, financial reconciliation systems, and business intelligence solutions coexist but do not share data with one another. Therefore, the platform cannot acquire parking data and is negatively affected by missing out on valuable applications such as urban parking guidance and parking space sharing. This has resulted in a non-integrated technology ecosystem of parking management products.

Market Segmentation Insights:

The parking management solutions market report is segmented by Product (Revenue management, Security and surveillance, Access control, Reservation management, and Others), Type (Off-street parking and On-street parking), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-Generating Segment Analysis: The parking management solutions market share growth in the revenue management segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment will continue to dominate the market primarily because car parking service providers, including government agencies, are increasingly focusing on intelligent models to utilize the present parking facilities better. This is driving the adoption of revenue management software.

Regional Analysis: 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for parking management solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing digitization and autonomous vehicles will facilitate the parking management solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABM Industries Inc.



Amano Corp.



APCOA PARKING Holdings GmbH



Chetu Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Conduent Inc.



Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.



IDeaS



INRIX Inc.



Intercomp Spa



IPS Group Inc.



Kapsch TrafficCom AG



Kudelski SA



Nedap NV



Nimble Planet Ltd.



ParknSecure Pvt. Ltd.



Passport Labs Inc



Robert Bosch GmbH



Siemens AG



SWARCO AG



T2 Systems



TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS



URBIOTICA

Parking Management Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., Amano Corp., APCOA PARKING Holdings GmbH, Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Conduent Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., IDeaS, INRIX Inc., Intercomp Spa, IPS Group Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Kudelski SA, Nedap NV, Nimble Planet Ltd., ParknSecure Pvt. Ltd., Passport Labs Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, SWARCO AG, T2 Systems, TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS, and URBIOTICA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

