USD 3.50 billion Growth in Spandex Fiber Market Size due to the Growing Use of Spandex Fiber in Swimming and Sports Clothing - Technavio Exclusive Report

Spandex Fiber Market Dynamics

Key Trend: The growing use of spandex fiber in swimming and sports clothing is one of the key spandex fiber market trends contributing to the market growth. With the increasing population and changing lifestyles, sports gear has been gaining popularity in emerging markets of sportswear. Consumers are becoming more conscious regarding their health, which is increasing their involvement in sporting activities, which will enhance the demand for comfortable sportswear.

Key Driver: The increasing usage in the automotive industry is one of the key drivers supporting the spandex fiber market growth. The spandex fiber is increasingly used as a substitute for natural and synthetic rubber in industrial applications and is superior to rubber in terms of quality, lightness, suppleness, and adaptability. Furthermore, the growing demand for spandex fibers in the automotive and transportation industries for items such as automobile door panels, car seat covers, and vehicle wraps is propelling the market growth.

Spandex Fiber Market Segment Analysis

Application

Apparel And Clothing: The spandex fiber market share growth in the apparel and clothing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Garments made of spandex fiber are becoming more popular and consumers are drawn toward the fiber since it is made of renewable butanediol, which is obtained from corn. Moreover, spandex fiber is majorly used in the apparel and clothing industry because of its flexibility. The apparel and clothing industry is growing due to the rising demand for activewear and sportswear for competitive water-related activities. Such growth in the apparel and clothing industry will drive the spandex fiber market growth during the forecast period.

Medical



Others

Geography

APAC: 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the spandex fiber market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing popularity of sports and fitness activities will fuel the spandex fiber market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Spandex Fiber Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our spandex fiber market report covers the following areas:

Spandex Fiber Market Vendor Analysis

The spandex fiber market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the spandex fiber market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Spandex Fiber Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The spandex fiber market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the spandex fiber market, including some of the vendors such as vendors:

Asahi Kasei Corp. : The company offers spandex fiber that is used in a broad array of fields with superior elastic stretch and recovery properties.

: The company offers spandex fiber that is used in a broad array of fields with superior elastic stretch and recovery properties. BASF SE: The company offers spandex fiber that is used for highly abrasion-resistant and flexible hoses, films, and cable sheathing.

The company offers spandex fiber that is used for highly abrasion-resistant and flexible hoses, films, and cable sheathing. Highsun Holding Group : The company offers various products which include hydrogen, liquid ammonia, cyclohexanone, ammonium sulfate, caprolactam, bright chips, spandex fiber, and many more.

: The company offers various products which include hydrogen, liquid ammonia, cyclohexanone, ammonium sulfate, caprolactam, bright chips, spandex fiber, and many more. Hyosung Corp .: The company offers spandex fiber with excellent dyeability and color fastness in blends with nylon

.: The company offers spandex fiber with excellent dyeability and color fastness in blends with nylon Indorama Corp. : The company offers spandex fiber under the brand name Inviya, that can stretch up to five times of its original length with excellent recovery.

: The company offers spandex fiber under the brand name Inviya, that can stretch up to five times of its original length with excellent recovery. LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co. Ltd.

PT. FILLATTICE Indah Industry

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

TK Chemical Corp.

Toray Industries Inc.

Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Co. Ltd.

Spandex Fiber Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist spandex fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spandex fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spandex fiber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spandex fiber market vendors

Spandex Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.50 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Highsun Holding Group, Hyosung Corp., Indorama Corp., LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co. Ltd., PT. FILLATTICE Indah Industry, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., TK Chemical Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

