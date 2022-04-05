USD 3.54 bn growth expected in In-Game Advertising Market | APAC to emerge as largest market | Technavio

Apr 05, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-game advertising market size is expected to increase by USD 3.54 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 9.34% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The global in-game advertising market is concentrated and includes few international and regional in-game advertising vendors. In order to improve their market reach and customer base, vendors are opting for M&A and strategic alliances. Vendors are also investing extensively in joint ventures and acquisitions to capture a major share of the market and expand their presence in new regions. This is expected to increase the competition in the market.
Technavio identifies Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc as some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the number of gamers and growing partnership between advertisers will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing use of advertisement blocking solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
In-Game Advertising Market is segmented as below:
- Platform
- Mobile
- Computing
- Console
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
By platform, the mobile segment will generate maximum revenue in the market throughout the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing availability of low-cost, large-screen mobile devices with high display resolutions.
Similarly, by region, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The increasing penetration of e-sports in developing countries such as Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore, the rising adoption of smartphones, and the availability of high-speed internet are driving the growth of the in-game advertising market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for in-game advertising in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-game advertising market report covers the following areas:
- In-Game Advertising Market size
- In-Game Advertising Market trends
- In-Game Advertising Market industry analysis
In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the in-game advertising market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the in-game advertising market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in-game advertising market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the in-game advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the in-game advertising market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-game advertising market vendors
|
In-Game Advertising Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.54 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Console - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.
- Blizzard Entertainment Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- ironSource Ltd.
- MediaSpike Inc.
- Motive Interactive Inc.
- Playwire LLC
- RapidFire Inc.
- WPP Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
