USD 3.54 bn growth expected in In-Game Advertising Market | APAC to emerge as largest market | Technavio

The global in-game advertising market is concentrated and includes few international and regional in-game advertising vendors. In order to improve their market reach and customer base, vendors are opting for M&A and strategic alliances. Vendors are also investing extensively in joint ventures and acquisitions to capture a major share of the market and expand their presence in new regions. This is expected to increase the competition in the market.

Technavio identifies Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc as some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the number of gamers and growing partnership between advertisers will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing use of advertisement blocking solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

In-Game Advertising Market is segmented as below:

Platform

Mobile



Computing



Console

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

By platform, the mobile segment will generate maximum revenue in the market throughout the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing availability of low-cost, large-screen mobile devices with high display resolutions.

Similarly, by region, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The increasing penetration of e-sports in developing countries such as Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore, the rising adoption of smartphones, and the availability of high-speed internet are driving the growth of the in-game advertising market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for in-game advertising in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-game advertising market report covers the following areas:

In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the in-game advertising market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the in-game advertising market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-game advertising market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-game advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-game advertising market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-game advertising market vendors

In-Game Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.54 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

