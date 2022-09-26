USD 3.86 Bn incremental growth expected in Audience Analytics Market -- North America to have significant market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The audience analytics market size is expected to increase by USD 3.86 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audience Analytics Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the rising penetration of mobile computing devices. In addition, recent developments are anticipated to boost the growth of the audience analytics market.

The adoption of smartphones and tablets has increased significantly across the world. This can be attributed to factors such as growing digital literacy, increasing per capita income, the growing availability of low-cost smartphones, and rising internet penetration. The high adoption of these mobile devices is encouraging various brands to develop their own mobile-compatible applications to enhance the customer experience. For instance, retailers are launching Shopping apps to offer better connectivity and easy payment options for an extremely convenient online shopping experience. These apps also record the personal information of users, which helps vendors retain customers through targeted advertising and by providing a tailored shopping experience. All these factors are fostering the growth of the global audience analytics market.

The global audience analytics market is segmented as follows:

Audience Analytics Market by Application

Sales and marketing management - size and forecast 2021-2026

Customer experience engagement - size and forecast 2021-2026

Competitive intelligence - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the sales and marketing management segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the need to analyze the opinions and views about the brand and products and obtain information on details that can help brands create awareness and connect with the customers.

Audience Analytics Market by Geography

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will dominate the market, occupying 44% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the high adoption of advanced technologies and the increasing demand for analytics solutions in various end-user industries, such as healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). The presence of some of the key vendors including International Business Machines Corp., Adobe, Inc., Comscore, Inc., and several others will also contribute to the growth of the audience analytics market in North America.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample PDF Report

Audience Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3DiVi Inc, Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alfi Inc, AlmondNet Inc, Alphabet Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Brandchats, Brandwatch, CabinetM Inc, Comscore Inc., Emplifi Inc, FiscOwl LLC, Flytxt, International Business Machines Corp., Lotame Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Ormax Media Pvt Ltd, Quividi, SAS Institute Inc., Sightcorp BV, StoryFit, Telmar Group Inc, and Verimatrix Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

