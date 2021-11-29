USD 3.89 Bn Growth in Genome Engineering Market | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing applications of genome engineering in therapeutics and the increase in human genomics research are some of the key market drivers. The prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis has increased rapidly. The outbreak of COVID-19 has also surged the demand for vaccine development. Researchers are working on new gene-based therapies to reduce morbidity and mortality among HIV-infected patients. Genome engineering can provide therapeutic tools for this disease.

However, factors such as ethical issues and adverse public perception will challenge market growth. The benefits of genetic engineering may be far-reaching, and the impacts are not entirely known. When GMOs are released into the environment, they cannot be removed, and it may take centuries or decades to fully realize the consequences. The impact can affect the entire world and may not be restricted to those that created the organisms.

The genome engineering market report is segmented by Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). CRISPR technology segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. CRISPR is a segment of prokaryotic DNA that contains short base sequence repetition. It is widely used to efficiently modify genes that are difficult to manipulate genetically in traditional ways. The low cost of this revolutionized technology has made it a perfect option for end-users such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government and academic research institutes, and contract research organizations.

In terms of geography, North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in funding for genomic R&D in precision medicine and personalized therapies drives the demand for genomic analyses in North America. The US is the key market for genome engineering in North America. The country is the first and the largest producer of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the world.

Genome Engineering Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.45% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Danaher Corp., GenScript Biotech Corp., Hera Biolabs Inc., Illumina Inc., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

