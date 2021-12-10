USD 3.89 Bn Growth in Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry | Increased Upgrading and Modernization of Aircraft will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

The semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry is expected to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 23.25%.

The semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry provides insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information related to the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry is fragmented. Vendors are using growth strategies such as expanding their portfolio of offerings to compete in the market.

One of the major trends in the market is the increasing use of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors. GaN possesses more efficiency in conducting electrons when compared to silicon semiconductors. In addition, they are less expensive than silicon semiconductors. GaN devices are also smaller than silicon ones. Therefore, a large number of GaN devices can be produced per wafer. These advantages have increased the popularity of GaN and its adoption in various sectors.

Major Semiconductor in Military and Aerospace Industry Companies:

Infineon Technologies AG

KCB Solutions LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

SEMICOA

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Semtech Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Semiconductor Market In Military And Aerospace Industry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Memory - size and forecast 2020-2025

Logic - size and forecast 2020-2025

MOS microcomponents - size and forecast 2020-2025

Analog - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Semiconductor Market In Military And Aerospace Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Semiconductor Market Scope in Military and Aerospace Industry Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Canada, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SEMICOA, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

