USD 30.23 billion growth expected in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market | Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. and Amgen Inc. | Technavio

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the introduction and approval of combination therapies is anticipated to boost the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market.

The rise in risk factors such as cigarette smoking, secondary smoking, air pollution, and occupational exposure have increased the prevalence of lung cancer globally. It is also one of the leading causes of cancer deaths globally. According to a study, in 2021, there were approximately 235,760 new cases of lung cancer in the US, and an estimated 131,880 people were expected to die of this disease. The prevalence of conditions such as non-small cell lung cancer is also on the rise in developing countries, especially in Asian countries owing to rapid industrial development and sub-urbanization. Many such factors are increasing the demand for drugs to cure the condition, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Vendors in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market:

The global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is concentrated. The market is characterized by the presence of generic drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants that offer drugs for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Vendors are competing based on factors such as operational costs, innovations, price, and product quality. Vendors are also focusing on achieving a competitive edge by introducing new technologies and increasing their margins in response to changing market conditions in end-user facilities. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

BeiGene Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Innovent Biologics Inc.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is segmented by product (biologics, small molecule targeted therapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market: Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Biologics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Small molecule targeted therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Chemotherapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

The biologics segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer and the availability of biologics to treat the disease. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 39% of the global market share. The high prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer in the region is prompting government organizations to raise awareness through lung cancer screening programs such as National Comprehensive Cancer Control Program (NCCCP) and National Tobacco Control Program. In addition, the approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors with chemotherapy will drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 30.23 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Small molecule targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Small molecule targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Small molecule targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Small molecule targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Small molecule targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 89: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Amgen Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Amgen Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 93: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 95: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 96: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 99: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 101: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 104: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 108: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 111: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 113: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 116: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.10 Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

