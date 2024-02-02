USD 30.83 billion growth expected in Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US between 2022 and 2027, Analysing Growth in passenger vehicles segment - 17,000+ Technavio Research Report

News provided by

Technavio

02 Feb, 2024, 03:15 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive parts aftermarket market in US is estimated to grow by USD 30.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period. The passenger vehicles segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The US automotive aftermarket experiences high sales driven by regular maintenance needs of popular vehicles like hatchbacks, sedans, and estates, alongside the increasing popularity of plug-in hybrids and battery electric cars. Both local and foreign automakers thrive in this diverse market. Improved vehicle quality and reliability extend product lifecycles, boosting demand for replacement parts like wipers, brakes, tires, air filters, and spark plugs. Established vendors like Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Delphi Technologies provide OE replacement parts, while players like AutoNation and AutoZone cater to the aftermarket. Online platforms like Amazon, eBay, and US Auto Parts Network dominate online aftermarket sales.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a Free sample report

The advantages and benefits of original OE replacement parts are key factors driving growth. Aftermarket automotive parts typically come with warranties ranging from 1 to 3 years, enhancing buyer confidence in the commercial market. However, replacing worn-out vehicle components can be challenging, requiring users to navigate availability and cost considerations. The presence of fake or unauthorized parts in the aftermarket further complicates matters, potentially impacting vehicle performance. Therefore, ensuring the authenticity and quality of aftermarket parts is crucial for optimal vehicle function and buyer satisfaction.

  • The growth in the availability of automotive aftermarket parts on e-commerce platforms is a significant trend impacting the growth.
  • The growing adoption of 3D printing in the manufacturing industry could potentially hinder the growth.

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a Free sample report!

Automotive Parts Aftermarket Overview

The automotive parts aftermarket is a diverse and competitive sector, with key players like AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and NAPA Auto Parts offering a wide range of products. Companies like Pep Boys, Carquest Auto Parts, and Genuine Parts Company are also prominent in the market. Online retailers such as AutoAnything and RockAuto have gained traction, while Summit Racing Equipment and Jegs High Performance cater to enthusiasts. Specialty providers like 4 Wheel Parts, JC Whitney, and Eckler's Automotive serve specific vehicle segments. Distributors like Keystone Automotive Operations and LKQ Corporation supply a broad customer base. Manufacturers like Dorman Products, MagnaFlow Performance Exhaust, and Borla Performance Industries offer branded components. Trusted names like ACDelco, Bosch Automotive, and Denso Corporation provide quality parts. Wagner Brake, Monroe Shocks & Struts, Moog Chassis Parts, and KYB Corporation focus on safety and performance. The Timken Company and Gates Corporation specialize in bearings and belts, respectively. Federal-Mogul Motorparts and Husky Liners are known for their comprehensive product lines, while WeatherTech is recognized for its premium automotive accessories.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market In US report?

  • CAGR during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth in US between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the industry across the US
  • A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market In US vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The auto parts market size is estimated to grow by USD 393.22 billion at a CAGR of 3.62% between 2022 and 2027. 

The automotive tire market size is forecast to increase by USD 55.94 billion, at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2023 and 2028.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Facilities Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.29%, Increasing emphasis on outsourcing building management services to Boost Growth - Technavio

Facilities Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.29%, Increasing emphasis on outsourcing building management services to Boost Growth - Technavio

The facilities management market is estimated to grow by USD 730.53 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to...
5.66% CAGR to be Recorded in Industrial Heat Pumps Market between 2022 and 2027 - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

5.66% CAGR to be Recorded in Industrial Heat Pumps Market between 2022 and 2027 - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The industrial heat pumps market is estimated to grow by USD 666.06 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.