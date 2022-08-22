USD 312.05 million Growth in Nasal Implants Market with Emergence of Dominant Players including Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd. and Implantech Associates Inc. - Technavio

Aug 22, 2022, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Nasal Implants Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report analysts at Technavio have categorized the global nasal implants market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the nasal implants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report
Nasal Implants Market Dynamics
The growing demand for nasal implants for medical conditions and aesthetic procedures, the rising number of medical emergencies, and the surging growth in cosmetic surgery tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. The development of biodegradable nasal implants and nasal dressings is one of the key nasal implant market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The development of absorbable or biodegradable nasal implants and dressings will increase the adoption of these products in the coming years.
However, complications and side effects associated with nasal surgery, disregard for preoperative considerations, and the high cost associated with nasal implants will challenge the growth of the market participants. The people opting for rhinoplasty are unaware of the risks associated with the procedure such as numbness, nosebleeds, bursting of small blood vessels under the skin, swelling, nerve damage, and many others. The growing number of health and procedural risks associated with nasal surgery may hinder the adoption of nasal implants in the coming years.
More key market dynamics and their impact analysis are available at Technavio. Request Sample Report PDF
Nasal Implants Market Vendor Insights
The nasal implants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development to compete in the market. The nasal implants market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nasal implants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Top Nasal Implants Market Players are:
- Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd.: The company offers products including Consultation Kit, Eve 4.0, Breast Implants, Gluteal Implants, and Noa. The company offers ES 55 nasal implants under the brand EuroSilcone.
- Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.: Under this segment, the company offers breast implants. Nosal implant, nostril retainer, and scar treatment. The company offers nasal implant Yusha which is a silicon facial subcutaneous implant that comes in multiple profiles and sizes.
- Implantech Associates Inc.: Under this segment, the company offers facial implants that include silicone facial implants such as silicone chin, mandibular, midfacial, and nasal implants. The company offers Rizzo dorsal nasal implants which provide full dorsal augmentation.
- Intersect ENT Inc.: The company offers Propel and Sinuva as sinus implants for people suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis.
- Johnson and Johnson: The company offers PDS Flexible Plate which is an absorbable PDS-based structural support indicated for nasal soft tissue and cartilage reconstruction.
- GRAND AESPIO INC.
- EON Meditech
- KEOSAN Trading CO. Ltd
- Medartis Holding AG
- Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltda.
- SJMEDICAL CO KR
- Smith and Nephew plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products.
- Technomed India Private Limited
- Trendlines Group Ltd.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Access extensive vendor profiles and their strategic initiatives in this PDF Sample
Nasal Implants Market Segmentation
- End-user
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Get Segment-based Insights and Regional Opportunities, Download Sample PDF Report
Nasal Implants Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nasal implants market report covers the following areas:
Nasal Implants Market Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist nasal implants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the nasal implants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the nasal implants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nasal implants market vendors
Related Reports:
Cranial Implants Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Digit Joint Implants Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Spinal Implants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Dental Implants Market by End-user, Price, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Orthopedic Implants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Nasal Implants Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 312.05 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.19
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
EON Meditech, Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., GRAND AESPIO INC., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Implantech Associates Inc., Intersect ENT Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KEOSAN Trading CO. Ltd, Medartis Holding AG, Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltda., SJMEDICAL CO KR, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Technomed India Private Limited, Trendlines Group Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd.
- Exhibit 85: Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 88: Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Implantech Associates Inc.
- Exhibit 91: Implantech Associates Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Implantech Associates Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 93: Implantech Associates Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Intersect ENT Inc.
- Exhibit 94: Intersect ENT Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Intersect ENT Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Intersect ENT Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Intersect ENT Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.8 Medartis Holding AG
- Exhibit 103: Medartis Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Medartis Holding AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Medartis Holding AG - Key offerings
- 10.9 Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltda.
- Exhibit 106: Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltda. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltda. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltda. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 109: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Stryker Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Technomed India Private Limited
- Exhibit 114: Technomed India Private Limited - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Technomed India Private Limited - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Technomed India Private Limited - Key offerings
- 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 127: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article