USD 312.05 million Growth in Nasal Implants Market with Emergence of Dominant Players including Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd. and Implantech Associates Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Nasal Implants Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report analysts at Technavio have categorized the global nasal implants market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the nasal implants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Nasal Implants Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Nasal Implants Market Dynamics

The growing demand for nasal implants for medical conditions and aesthetic procedures, the rising number of medical emergencies, and the surging growth in cosmetic surgery tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. The development of biodegradable nasal implants and nasal dressings is one of the key nasal implant market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The development of absorbable or biodegradable nasal implants and dressings will increase the adoption of these products in the coming years.

However, complications and side effects associated with nasal surgery, disregard for preoperative considerations, and the high cost associated with nasal implants will challenge the growth of the market participants. The people opting for rhinoplasty are unaware of the risks associated with the procedure such as numbness, nosebleeds, bursting of small blood vessels under the skin, swelling, nerve damage, and many others. The growing number of health and procedural risks associated with nasal surgery may hinder the adoption of nasal implants in the coming years.

Nasal Implants Market Vendor Insights

The nasal implants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development to compete in the market. The nasal implants market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nasal implants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Nasal Implants Market Players are:

Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd.: The company offers products including Consultation Kit, Eve 4.0, Breast Implants, Gluteal Implants, and Noa. The company offers ES 55 nasal implants under the brand EuroSilcone.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.: Under this segment, the company offers breast implants. Nosal implant, nostril retainer, and scar treatment. The company offers nasal implant Yusha which is a silicon facial subcutaneous implant that comes in multiple profiles and sizes.

Implantech Associates Inc.: Under this segment, the company offers facial implants that include silicone facial implants such as silicone chin, mandibular, midfacial, and nasal implants. The company offers Rizzo dorsal nasal implants which provide full dorsal augmentation.

Intersect ENT Inc.: The company offers Propel and Sinuva as sinus implants for people suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis.

Johnson and Johnson: The company offers PDS Flexible Plate which is an absorbable PDS-based structural support indicated for nasal soft tissue and cartilage reconstruction.

GRAND AESPIO INC.

EON Meditech

KEOSAN Trading CO. Ltd

Medartis Holding AG

Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltda.

SJMEDICAL CO KR

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products.

Technomed India Private Limited

Trendlines Group Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Nasal Implants Market Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals and Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Nasal Implants Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nasal implants market report covers the following areas:

Nasal Implants Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist nasal implants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nasal implants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nasal implants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nasal implants market vendors

Nasal Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 312.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled EON Meditech, Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., GRAND AESPIO INC., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Implantech Associates Inc., Intersect ENT Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KEOSAN Trading CO. Ltd, Medartis Holding AG, Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltda., SJMEDICAL CO KR, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Technomed India Private Limited, Trendlines Group Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

