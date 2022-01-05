USD 321.34 Mn growth in Hummus Market in Europe | 43% of growth to originate from the UK | Technavio

The report on the hummus market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Classic hummus, Lentil hummus, and Others) and Geography (UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe).

By type, the classic hummus segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021. The rising consumer preference for new flavors and plant-based protein dips is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the growing adoption of legume varieties like chickpeas and related products is contributing to the segment's growth.

The growing popularity of hummus is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the hummus market in Europe during the forecast period. Hummus is increasingly gaining prominence in Europe as a staple item that can be eaten along with bread. The sesame seeds used in hummus boosts protein content, vitamins, and essential minerals in food items, which has further increased the popularity of hummus. Also, the presence of headquarters of popular hummus manufacturers such as Moorish Ltd and Deldiche NV in Europe has been contributing to the growth of the hummus market.

In addition, the shifting consumer preference for plant-based protein and the growing demand for ethnic dishes will further drive the hummus market growth in Europe during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

Deldiche NV: The company offers hummus such as nature hummus and spicy sauce hummus.

LABEYRIE FINE FOODS: The company offers hummus product brands such as OVIVE, Sushi, and Blini.

Lazy Foods BV: The company offers hummus such as fresh hummus Mexicano, fresh hummus olive, and fresh hummus grilled aubergine.

MeToo Foods: The company offers hummus such as jalapeno houmous, houmous topped, and seaweed houmous.

Moorish Ltd.: The company offers hummus such as smoked humous, smoked humous with chilli harissa, and smokedhumous with beetroot flavored.

Hummus Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 321.34 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.31 Regional analysis UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution UK at 43% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Deldiche NV, LABEYRIE FINE FOODS, Lazy Foods BV, MeToo Foods, Moorish Ltd., OREXIS FRESH FOODS Ltd., Perla Deutschland GmbH, Pietercil Group, Strauss Group Ltd., and Zorba Delicacies Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

