USD 324.05 Mn growth opportunity in Resistive RAM Market | Maximum growth expected in North America | Technavio

The market is concentrated due to the presence of few players occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are focusing on various growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. 4DS Memory Ltd., CrossBar Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Panasonic Corp., RAMbus Inc., Toshiba Corp., Viking Technology, and Weebit Nano Ltd. are some of the vendors dominating the market.

The rising adoption of sensors technology and burgeoning consumer electronics and the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of substitutes, high initial cost, and low broadband penetration in developing or undeveloped nations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Our resistive RAM market report covers the following areas:

Resistive RAM Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Resistive RAM Market is segmented as below:

Type

Discrete Memory



Embedded Memory

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

By type, the market generated maximum revenue in the discrete memory segment in 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased use of discrete memory in consumer electronics. Also, the increasing sales of consumer electronics are expected to further drive the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share. The increasing demand for resistive RAM from consumer electronics and the automobile industry is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, many enterprises in the region are actively investing in the construction of new data centers, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the resistive RAM market in North America. The US is the key market for resistive RAM in the region.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Resistive RAM Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Resistive RAM Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist resistive RAM market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the resistive RAM market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the resistive RAM market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of resistive RAM market vendors

Resistive RAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 324.05 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 15.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4DS Memory Ltd., CrossBar Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Panasonic Corp., RAMbus Inc., Toshiba Corp., Viking Technology, and Weebit Nano Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Memory type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Memory type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Memory type

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Memory type

5.3 Discrete memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Discrete memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Discrete memory - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Embedded memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Embedded memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Embedded memory - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Memory type

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Memory type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising adoption of sensors technology

8.1.2 Burgeoning consumer electronics and the automotive industry

8.1.3 Growing R&D activities and new product launches

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of substitutes

8.2.2 High initial cost

8.2.3 Low broadband penetration in developing or undeveloped nations

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising installation of the internet of things (IoT) devices

8.3.2 Increasing demand for enterprise storage applications

8.3.3 Rising healthcare infrastructure

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 4DS Memory Ltd.

Exhibit 49: 4DS Memory Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: 4DS Memory Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: 4DS Memory Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 CrossBar Inc.

Exhibit 52: CrossBar Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: CrossBar Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: CrossBar Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Dialog Semiconductor Plc

Exhibit 55: Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Overview

Exhibit 56: Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 63: Intel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Intel Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Intel Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 66: Intel Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 68: Panasonic Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 RAMbus Inc.

Exhibit 72: RAMbus Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: RAMbus Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: RAMbus Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 75: RAMbus Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: RAMbus Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Viking Technology

Exhibit 81: Viking Technology - Overview

Exhibit 82: Viking Technology - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Viking Technology - Key offerings

10.12 Weebit Nano Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Weebit Nano Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Weebit Nano Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Weebit-Nano Ltd.- Key news

Exhibit 87: Weebit Nano Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Weebit Nano Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

