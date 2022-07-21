USD 33.64 billion growth deviation in Healthcare Logistics Market Size with 43% Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

This report extensively covers the healthcare logistics market segmentation by product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices) and service (transportation and warehousing).

The pharmaceutical products segment held the largest healthcare logistics market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the projected period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising popularity of transporting and managing logistics of pharmaceutical products including branded drugs, generic drugs, and other vaccines. In addition, The growth in new drug approvals is expected to increase the demand for pharmaceutical logistics.

In terms of service, the transportation segment is anticipated to capture the highest market share throughout the forecast period. This segment deals with the movement of pharmaceutical products and medical devices using different modes of transport such as rail, air, water, and roadways. The segment is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period owing to the growth in patent expiration and increased government expenditure on logistics infrastructure.

Regional Opportunities

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is anticipated to emerge as the highest revenue-generating market for healthcare logistics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Five Healthcare Logistics Companies and their Key Offerings:

Air Canada: The company offers scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market, the Canada-US trans-border market, and the international market. The company provides cargo services for US trans-border and international destinations. They also provide vacation packages, ground handling services, onboard sales, lounge passes, and loyalty program marketing.

AmerisourceBergen Corp.: The company offers comprehensive distribution and transportation services for pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies, and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and other related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order. pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care.

CEVA Logistics AG: The company offers international air, ocean, ground, customs brokerage, deferred air and pickup and delivery, and other value-added services. They also offer inbound logistics, manufacturing support, outbound/distribution logistics, and aftermarket logistics.

Cold Chain Technologies LLC: The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

Continental Cargo OU: The company caters to the healthcare logistics market through key business segments including road freight, sea freight, air freight, and logistics services

The company caters to the healthcare logistics market through key business segments including road freight, sea freight, air freight, and logistics services DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Air Freight and Logistics Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Pharmaceutical products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Service

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Service

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 48: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Air Canada

Exhibit 51: Air Canada - Overview



Exhibit 52: Air Canada - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Air Canada - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Air Canada - Segment focus

11.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Exhibit 55: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: AmerisourceBergen Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 58: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 60: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview



Exhibit 61: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments



Exhibit 62: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

11.6 Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Exhibit 64: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 65: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Continental Cargo OU

Exhibit 67: Continental Cargo OU - Overview



Exhibit 68: Continental Cargo OU - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Continental Cargo OU - Key offerings

11.8 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 70: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 71: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Key news



Exhibit 73: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

11.9 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 75: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: FedEx Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 78: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Exhibit 80: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 81: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Kuehne + Nagel International AG – Key news



Exhibit 83: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Segment focus

11.11 Schenker AG

Exhibit 85: Schenker AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: Schenker AG - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Schenker AG – Key news



Exhibit 88: Schenker AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Schenker AG - Segment focus

11.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 90: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: United Parcel Service Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 93: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

