USD 33.64 billion growth deviation in Healthcare Logistics Market Size with 43% Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Jul 21, 2022
NEW YORK , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market report titled Healthcare Logistics Market by Service, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference of USD 33.64 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.39%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global healthcare logistics market as a part of the global air freight and logistics. The growing global pharmaceutical sales coupled with the growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics will influence the market growth positively during the projected period. However, increased complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain are one of the key factors hindering the healthcare logistics market growth.
This report extensively covers the healthcare logistics market segmentation by product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices) and service (transportation and warehousing).
- The pharmaceutical products segment held the largest healthcare logistics market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the projected period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising popularity of transporting and managing logistics of pharmaceutical products including branded drugs, generic drugs, and other vaccines. In addition, The growth in new drug approvals is expected to increase the demand for pharmaceutical logistics.
- In terms of service, the transportation segment is anticipated to capture the highest market share throughout the forecast period. This segment deals with the movement of pharmaceutical products and medical devices using different modes of transport such as rail, air, water, and roadways. The segment is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period owing to the growth in patent expiration and increased government expenditure on logistics infrastructure.
- 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is anticipated to emerge as the highest revenue-generating market for healthcare logistics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- Other contributing economies including the US, Germany, and Canada will also have a positive impact on the overall healthcare logistics market growth during the forecast period.
- The estimated rise in healthcare spending can bring many opportunities for both pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare logistics vendors, thereby boosting the demand for healthcare logistics in APAC during the forecast period.
- Air Canada: The company offers scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market, the Canada-US trans-border market, and the international market. The company provides cargo services for US trans-border and international destinations. They also provide vacation packages, ground handling services, onboard sales, lounge passes, and loyalty program marketing.
- AmerisourceBergen Corp.: The company offers comprehensive distribution and transportation services for pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies, and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and other related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order. pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care.
- CEVA Logistics AG: The company offers international air, ocean, ground, customs brokerage, deferred air and pickup and delivery, and other value-added services. They also offer inbound logistics, manufacturing support, outbound/distribution logistics, and aftermarket logistics.
- Cold Chain Technologies LLC: The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.
- Continental Cargo OU: The company caters to the healthcare logistics market through key business segments including road freight, sea freight, air freight, and logistics services
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post AG
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
