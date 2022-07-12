USD 33.97 Trillion growth opportunity in IT Spending Market size in Southeast Asia -- Technavio's report identifies Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Apple Inc. as key vendors

Read Our Sample Report

According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 33.97 trillion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period.

The IT spending market in Southeast Asia is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional vendors. The dynamically changing consumer requirements are encouraging vendors to develop new solutions to meet the demands of consumers. Existing vendors in the market are continuously investing in R&D to advance their offerings and increase their consumer base. On the other hand, several new players are expected to enter the market during the forecast period with innovative solutions. This is increasing the competition among market vendors.

Factors such as increased adoption of mobility solutions in Southeast Asia, the rise of IoT solutions, and the proliferation of data will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, market trends such as the growth of big data and analytics services will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled talent and retention of the talent pool, lack of security in cloud computing, and system integration and interoperability issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Request a Sample Report Now

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Segmentation

The IT spending market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Type

Hardware



Services



Software

The hardware segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of VoLTE and 4G standards by telecom operators is encouraging consumers to upgrade their phones, causing an increase in the demand for phones equipped with VoLTE and 4G technologies. In addition, the increasing investments in 5G services are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

Malaysia



Singapore



Thailand



Indonesia



Rest Of Southeast Asia

Malaysia will be the key market for IT spending in Southeast Asia during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our IT spending market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the IT spending market in Southeast Asia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the IT spending market in Southeast Asia is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT spending market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the IT spending market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT spending market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT spending market vendors in Southeast Asia

Related Reports:

IT Spending Market In Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% Market growth 2022-2026 33.97 USD Tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.78 Regional analysis Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Southeast Asia Performing market contribution Southeast Asia at 100% Key consumer countries Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Southeast Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Southeast Asia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of Southeast Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of Southeast Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 71: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 73: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 74: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 76: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 78: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 83: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 88: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 93: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 98: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 102: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 107: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 117: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 118: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 119: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 120: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio