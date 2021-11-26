USD 336.90 bn Growth in Railroad Market Size | Increasing Investments in Railroad Transportation to Drive Growth | Technavio

The report on the railroad market provides a detailed update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The increasing investments in railroad transportation is expected to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The railroad market covers the following areas:

Railroad Market Sizing

Railroad Market Forecast

Railroad Market Analysis

Market Landscape

Technavio categorizes the global railroad market within the global transportation market. Railroads service includes companies primarily providing goods and passenger rail transportation. Technavio calculates the size of the global transportation market based on the combined revenue generated by air freight and logistics, airlines, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure vendors. The global railroads market size is further calculated based on revenue generated by railroad service providers.

Some Companies Mentioned

BNSF Railway Co.

Canadian National Railway Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

CSX Corp.

Japan Freight Railway Co.

National Railroad Passenger Co.

Norfolk Southern Corp.

Russian Railways

SNCF Group

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Railroad Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 336.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.80 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BNSF Railway Co., Canadian National Railway Co., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., CSX Corp., Japan Freight Railway Co., National Railroad Passenger Co., Norfolk Southern Corp., Russian Railways, SNCF Group, and Union Pacific Railroad Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

