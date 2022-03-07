USD 34.11 mn growth in Bromobenzene Market | Growing Pharmaceutical Market to Drive Growth | Technavio

The bromobenzene market covers the following areas:

Bromobenzene Market Sizing

Bromobenzene Market Forecast

Bromobenzene Market Analysis

Drivers and Trends

The growing pharmaceutical market is one of the key factors driving the growth of the bromobenzene market. Bromobenzene is used in the pharmaceutical industry. It introduces a phenyl group via palladium-catalyzed coupling reactions, also called the Suzuki reaction. This reaction is scalable and cost-effective for use in the synthesis intermediates for pharmaceuticals. The global life expectancy recorded a significant increase during the past couple of years. With the rise in average life expectancy, global pharmaceutical sales are expected to rise during the forecast period. The growing aging population is expected to increase the sales of prescription drugs. The growth of the market has further been propelled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the demand for pharmaceuticals across the world. Thus, the growth in the sales of pharmaceutical products is expected to increase the demand for bromobenzene.

The rising application of benzoic acid is one of the trends in the market. Phenylmagnesium bromide is a versatile Grignard reagent used to prepare benzoic acid. The rising application of benzoic acid is driving the demand for phenylmagnesium bromide. Recently, the demand for benzoic acid has been increasing due to the rising demand for packaged food. Benzoic acid and its derivative compounds act as food preservatives in packaged food. Factors such as the increasing awareness about healthy eating and living, rise in per capita income and expenditure, and rapid economic development have led to a significant increase in the demand for processed and packaged foods. Chemical manufacturing, metal processing, paper and pulp, automotive, textile processing, and paints and pigments applications are expected to foster the demand for benzoic acid during the forecast period. Such factors will influence the market growth.

Vendor Analysis

The bromobenzene market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities in the market, vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some companies mentioned with their offerings:-

AB Enterprises

B Joshi Agrochem Pharma

Bhavika Chemicals Corp.

Bromorganics Corp.

ChemSampCo LLC

Heranba Industries Ltd.

Krishna Solvechem Ltd

Mody Chemi-Pharma Ltd.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

RXChemicals

SAM Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Simson Pharma Ltd.

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Sontara Organo Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Yancheng Longshen Chemical Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Phosphate Esters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Trimethylamine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bromobenzene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Enterprises, B Joshi Agrochem Pharma, Bhavika Chemicals Corp., Bromorganics Corp., ChemSampCo LLC, Heranba Industries Ltd., Krishna Solvechem Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., RXChemicals, SAM Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Simson Pharma Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Sontara Organo Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Yancheng Longshen Chemical Co. Ltd., and Merck KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Phenylmagnesium Bromide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Phenylmagnesium Bromide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Phenylmagnesium Bromide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Phenylmagnesium Bromide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Phenylmagnesium Bromide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Phencyclidine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Phencyclidine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Phencyclidine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Phencyclidine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Phencyclidine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bromorganics Corp.

Exhibit 93: Bromorganics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bromorganics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bromorganics Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 ChemSampCo LLC

Exhibit 96: ChemSampCo LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: ChemSampCo LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: ChemSampCo LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Heranba Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Heranba Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Heranba Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Heranba Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 102: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 105: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 RXChemicals

Exhibit 107: RXChemicals - Overview



Exhibit 108: RXChemicals - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: RXChemicals - Key offerings

10.8 Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Sontara Organo Industries

Exhibit 113: Sontara Organo Industries - Overview



Exhibit 114: Sontara Organo Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Sontara Organo Industries - Key offerings

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 116: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio