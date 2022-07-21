USD 34.40 Bn growth in Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Services Market in North America, Risk minimization through outsourcing to boost market growth, Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model - Technavio

Jul 21, 2022, 05:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Services Market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 34.40 billion, at a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecasted period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Assurance Facility Management, Camelot Facility & Property Management, Caravan Facilities Management LLC, Choice Maintenance Group LLC, Continuum Services, EMCOR Group Inc., Express Facility Management, Mace Group, MEP Engineering Inc., and WSP Global Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The risk minimization through outsourcing, facilitating infrastructure development, and maximizing profits in facility operations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy the Sample Report Now!
- End-user
- Commercial
- Government
- Residential
- The commercial segment's market share for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services in North America will expand significantly. The development of the business sector in the North American region has been aided by improvements in the region's infrastructure. The need to manage many components of a commercial building has since emerged, fueling the expansion of vendors that provide outsourced services.
- Geography
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- The US will account for 67% of market growth. The market in the US will expand more quickly than those in Canada and Mexico. Over the projection period, the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services market will rise in the US thanks to ongoing efforts to improve facility performance.
The mechanical, engineering, and plumbing services market will experience growth over the forecast period as a result of reducing risks through outsourcing. Currently, different business divisions concentrate on making money from their core processes by outsourcing related tasks to outside contractors. Additionally, the outsourcing of support operations to MEP vendors will increase in frequency due to the expanding trend for MEP construction infrastructure and real estate development in North America.
Due to the absence of service differences, local and regional vendors are becoming more competitive with global vendors in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services sectors in North America. Customers have more negotiating power because the services provided by many reputable organizations have very slight variations in terms of both quality and performance, which are difficult to evaluate. Vendors are struggling to differentiate their service offerings due to the slower pace of technological advancement in this sector. Read Sample Report.
Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing (MEP) Services Market In North America Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 34.40 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.85
Regional analysis
US, Canada, and Mexico
Performing market contribution
US at 67%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Assurance Facility Management, Camelot Facility & Property Management, Caravan Facilities Management LLC, Choice Maintenance Group LLC, Continuum Services, EMCOR Group Inc., Express Facility Management, Mace Group, MEP Engineering Inc., and WSP Global Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Consulting and engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Maintenance and support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- System integration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Assurance Facility Management
- Camelot Facility & Property Management
- Caravan Facilities Management LLC
- Choice Maintenance Group LLC
- Continuum Services
- EMCOR Group Inc.
- Express Facility Management
- Mace Group
- MEP Engineering Inc.
- WSP Global Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
