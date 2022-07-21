USD 34.40 Bn growth in Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Services Market in North America, Risk minimization through outsourcing to boost market growth, Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model - Technavio

The risk minimization through outsourcing, facilitating infrastructure development, and maximizing profits in facility operations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy the Sample Report Now!

To help businesses improve their market position, the e-commerce logistics market provides a detailed analysis of top vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

Assurance Facility Management

Camelot Facility & Property Management

Caravan Facilities Management LLC

Choice Maintenance Group LLC

Continuum Services

EMCOR Group Inc.

Express Facility Management

Mace Group

MEP Engineering Inc.

WSP Global Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Segmentation in North America

End-user

Commercial



Government



Residential



The commercial segment's market share for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services in North America will expand significantly. The development of the business sector in the North American region has been aided by improvements in the region's infrastructure. The need to manage many components of a commercial building has since emerged, fueling the expansion of vendors that provide outsourced services.

The development of the business sector in the North American region has been aided by improvements in the region's infrastructure. The need to manage many components of a commercial building has since emerged, fueling the expansion of vendors that provide outsourced services. Geography

US



Canada



Mexico



The US will account for 67% of market growth. The market in the US will expand more quickly than those in Canada and Mexico. Over the projection period, the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services market will rise in the US thanks to ongoing efforts to improve facility performance.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in North America Driver and Challenge

The mechanical, engineering, and plumbing services market will experience growth over the forecast period as a result of reducing risks through outsourcing. Currently, different business divisions concentrate on making money from their core processes by outsourcing related tasks to outside contractors. Additionally, the outsourcing of support operations to MEP vendors will increase in frequency due to the expanding trend for MEP construction infrastructure and real estate development in North America.

Due to the absence of service differences, local and regional vendors are becoming more competitive with global vendors in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services sectors in North America. Customers have more negotiating power because the services provided by many reputable organizations have very slight variations in terms of both quality and performance, which are difficult to evaluate. Vendors are struggling to differentiate their service offerings due to the slower pace of technological advancement in this sector.

Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing (MEP) Services Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 34.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.85 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 67% Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Assurance Facility Management, Camelot Facility & Property Management, Caravan Facilities Management LLC, Choice Maintenance Group LLC, Continuum Services, EMCOR Group Inc., Express Facility Management, Mace Group, MEP Engineering Inc., and WSP Global Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

