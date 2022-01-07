USD 35.27 Billion Growth in Green Data Center Market: By End-user (IT infrastructure, power solutions, general construction, cooling solutions, and monitoring and management) and Region -Global Forecast to 2025

In September 2019, Oracle announced its plan to launch 20 new Oracle Cloud regions by the end of 2020. Moreover, In May 2019, Facebook Inc. announced its plans to construct its fifth data center in Altoona, Iowa, US, at an investment of around $400 million.

Key Green Data Center Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 76.59 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.48% YoY growth (%): 15.51% Performing market contribution: Europe at 39% Key consumer countries: US, Germany , UK, China , and Japan

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Regional Market Analysis

39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for green data centers in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and South American regions.

The lower electricity price and the availability of renewable sources will facilitate the green data center market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

In Europe, the leading data center markets are the UK, Germany , the Netherlands , and Paris . In the past two years, the number of data center construction in the Netherlands has grown rapidly. This is mainly due to the lower electricity price and the availability of renewable sources.

, , and . In the past two years, the number of data center construction in has grown rapidly. This is mainly due to the lower electricity price and the availability of renewable sources. Almost all the data center projects that are being constructed in the Nordic countries, namely Sweden , Finland , Denmark , Norway , and Iceland , are being powered by 100% renewable energy because of the higher renewable productions. The Verne Global data center in Iceland is a zero-carbon facility. Facebook ( Sweden ) and Google ( Finland ) are also energy-efficient green data centers. These countries also offer very low electricity pricing compared with other countries and use the free-cooling technique throughout the year.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are few of the key vendors in the Green Data Center Market.

The green data center market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Cisco Systems Inc.- In June 2021 , Cisco completed the acquisition of Kenna Security to radically simplify security and improve customers' overall security posture.

Dell Technologies Inc.- The company partners with consortiums, such as The Green Grid and ASHRAE, to address data center energy efficiency issues. Dell Infrastructure Consulting Services aid data center operators in enabling efficient operation. AIM ARCHITECTURE aids data center operators with server management reduced costs and minimized downtime.

The company partners with consortiums, such as The Green Grid and ASHRAE, to address data center energy efficiency issues. Dell Infrastructure Consulting Services aid data center operators in enabling efficient operation. AIM ARCHITECTURE aids data center operators with server management reduced costs and minimized downtime. Eaton Corp. Plc- The company offers power and cooling infrastructures for data centers with a reduction in energy consumption and carbon emission and improved air quality for green data center operation.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Green Data Center Market.

Increase in electricity consumption and cost:

One of the key factors driving growth in the green data center market is the increase in electricity consumption and cost. Data centers require a lot of electricity to power various equipment, such as servers, storage equipment, and power cooling systems. As a result, the energy consumption of data centers is very high and could increase multi-fold with the rising demand for heavy applications, such as autonomous vehicles, streaming, and 5G-enabled use cases. Despite the energy efficiency gains brought in by improving technology, individual data center operators are still hard-pressed to devise strategies that can maximize the energy efficiencies of their operations and improve sustainability. Cumulative power consumption by data centers has prompted the local and central governments to increase commercial and industrial electricity prices in a few locations. These higher electricity prices in the major data center cities worldwide have resulted in the increased development of data centers in cities with access to renewable energy sources. Therefore, the growing consumption of power and its cost has created awareness over its reduction, thereby operating a greener environment.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Data Center Automation Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The data center automation software market share is expected to increase by USD 16.43 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.57%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The data center liquid immersion cooling market share is expected to increase by USD 222.35 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.46%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Green Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.48% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 76.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.51 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio