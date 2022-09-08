USD 353.77 Mn growth expected in Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market -- Driven by the use of inhaled nitric oxide in cardiac surgeries

The report identifies Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., Berkeley Life and L2G North America Inc., Beyond Air Inc., Cigna Corp., Circassia Group PLC, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Halma Plc, HumanN, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Moda Health Plan Inc., Nu Med Plus Inc., Uniscience Group, and VERO Biotech as some of the major market participants.

Although the use of inhaled nitric oxide in cardiac surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities, adverse effects of inhaled nitric oxide will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented as below:

Application

Neonatal Respiratory Treatment



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)



Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)



Others

Neonatal respiratory treatment is the largest segment in the global inhaled nitric oxide market. The increase in the prevalence of diseases in the newborns, such as persistent pulmonary hypertension and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF) is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of major market players, a well-developed healthcare sector, and a rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our inhaled nitric oxide market report covers the following areas:

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the inhaled nitric oxide market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the inhaled nitric oxide market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist inhaled nitric oxide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the inhaled nitric oxide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the inhaled nitric oxide market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of inhaled nitric oxide market vendors

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 353.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.21 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., Berkeley Life and L2G North America Inc., Beyond Air Inc., Cigna Corp., Circassia Group PLC, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Halma Plc, HumanN, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Moda Health Plan Inc., Nu Med Plus Inc., Uniscience Group, and VERO Biotech Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Neonatal respiratory treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Neonatal respiratory treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Neonatal respiratory treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Neonatal respiratory treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Neonatal respiratory treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 97: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Beyond Air Inc.

Exhibit 100: Beyond Air Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Beyond Air Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Beyond Air Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Beyond Air Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Halma Plc

Exhibit 107: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Halma Plc - Key news



Exhibit 110: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Halma Plc - Segment focus

10.7 L Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 112: L Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: L Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: L Air Liquide SA - Key news



Exhibit 115: L Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: L Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

10.8 Linde Plc

Exhibit 117: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 120: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Linde Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Mallinckrodt Plc

Exhibit 122: Mallinckrodt Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Mallinckrodt Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Mallinckrodt Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 127: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 128: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 130: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 Nu Med Plus Inc.

Exhibit 132: Nu Med Plus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Nu Med Plus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Nu Med Plus Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 VERO Biotech

Exhibit 135: VERO Biotech - Overview



Exhibit 136: VERO Biotech - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: VERO Biotech - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

