USD 353.77 Mn growth expected in Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market -- Driven by the use of inhaled nitric oxide in cardiac surgeries

Sep 08, 2022, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 353.77 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The global inhaled nitric oxide market is fragmented with the presence of several market players. Global vendors are mainly focusing on R&D activities to develop advanced, innovative products and strengthen their product portfolios. To remain competitive and garner major market revenue, prominent vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base by selling and distributing their products across the world through their strong distribution channels and their subsidiaries. The rising demand for healthcare products and solutions is expected to increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.
The report identifies Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., Berkeley Life and L2G North America Inc., Beyond Air Inc., Cigna Corp., Circassia Group PLC, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Halma Plc, HumanN, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Moda Health Plan Inc., Nu Med Plus Inc., Uniscience Group, and VERO Biotech as some of the major market participants.
Although the use of inhaled nitric oxide in cardiac surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities, adverse effects of inhaled nitric oxide will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Neonatal Respiratory Treatment
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
- Others
Neonatal respiratory treatment is the largest segment in the global inhaled nitric oxide market. The increase in the prevalence of diseases in the newborns, such as persistent pulmonary hypertension and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF) is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of major market players, a well-developed healthcare sector, and a rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our inhaled nitric oxide market report covers the following areas:
- Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Size
- Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Trends
- Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Industry Analysis
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the inhaled nitric oxide market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the inhaled nitric oxide market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist inhaled nitric oxide market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the inhaled nitric oxide market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the inhaled nitric oxide market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of inhaled nitric oxide market vendors
|
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 353.77 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.21
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., Berkeley Life and L2G North America Inc., Beyond Air Inc., Cigna Corp., Circassia Group PLC, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Halma Plc, HumanN, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Moda Health Plan Inc., Nu Med Plus Inc., Uniscience Group, and VERO Biotech
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
