USD 356.41 million growth in Konjac Market Size with 31% Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Konjac Market Dynamics

Key Driver: One of the key factors driving growth in the konjac market is the increasing consumption of low-calorie food. The increase in the intake of low-calorie and carbohydrate foods such as shirataki noodles, in addition to growing fitness-inclined customers, will increase the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. The growing demand for thickening, gelling, and stabilizing agents is anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast years. Because of its fat-burning qualities, konjac is used to decrease levels of cholesterol and weight problems in humans.

Key Challenge: The side effects on human health will be a major challenge for the konjac market during the forecast period. According to the FDA, a few konjac candies have induced choking deaths in older adults and children. This brought on the FDA to issue an import alert for konjac candies. Konjac candies have a gelatinous shape that does not dissolve in the mouth like other gelatin products. Konjac dietary supplements may enlarge the esophagus or bowel and cause an obstruction. The threat is higher if Konjac is taken in tablet form without water.

Konjac Market Segmentation Highlights

End-user

Food And Beverages: The konjac market share growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food and beverages industry will absolutely witness expeditious growth during the forecast period because of its konjacs emulsifying and food gelation properties and its application in food and additive too. The ever-developing food & beverage enterprise is propelling the growth of the worldwide marketplace, and it is expected that it will continue to witness growth during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical



Cosmetics

Geography

North America: 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Malaysia , and Japan are the key markets for konjac in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Konjac flour has been used in the US for more than a century, most lately as a thickening or gelling agent in processed foods. When used in this way, it is far commonly identified as safe by the FDA.

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Konjac Market Vendor Analysis

The konjac market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and mergers and acquisitions to diversify their product portfolio to compete in the market. This statistical study of the konjac market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The konjac market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Konjac Market Players Covered in this Report are:

Andi Johnson Group

Baoji Konjac Chemical Co. Ltd.

BLG

Hubei Tongyi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Ishibashiya Konjac Co.

Miracle Noodle

NAH Foods Ltd

NOW Health Group Inc.

Slendier

The Konjac Sponge Co.

Zeroodle USA

The report also covers the following areas:

Konjac Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist konjac market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the konjac market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the konjac market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of konjac market vendors

Konjac Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 356.41 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Malaysia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Andi Johnson Group, Baoji Konjac Chemical Co. Ltd., BLG, Hubei Tongyi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Ishibashiya Konjac Co., Miracle Noodle, NAH Foods Ltd, NOW Health Group Inc., Slendier, The Konjac Sponge Co., and Zeroodle USA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 142: Zeroodle USA - Overview

Exhibit 143: Zeroodle USA - Product / Service

Exhibit 144: Zeroodle USA - Key offerings

