USD 362.15 Bn growth expected in Health and Wellness Food Market | Europe to occupy 33% market share | Technavio

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation is expected to increase during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. as dominant players in the market.

The increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health and Wellness Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Health and Wellness Food Market is segmented as below:

Product

Naturally Health Food



Functional Food



BFY Food



Organic Food



Food Intolerance Products

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

By product, the market will observe maximum growth in the naturally health food segment. The segment is driven by health benefits associated with the consumption of naturally healthy foods such as improved digestion that allows better absorption of nutrients, regulation of blood sugar, and better immunity due to the antioxidant properties of such food products.

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. Factors such as superior shopping experience and the advantage of one-to-one interaction between the buyer and the seller are driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of geography, Europe will have the maximum share of the market during the forecast period. The region currently holds 33% of the global market share. The increasing demand for organic food will be crucial in driving the growth of the health and wellness food market in Europe. The UK and France are the major markets for health and wellness foods in Europe.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our health and wellness food market report covers the following areas:

Health and Wellness Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the health and wellness food market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the health and wellness food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Health and Wellness Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist health and wellness food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the health and wellness food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the health and wellness food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of health and wellness food market vendors

Health and Wellness Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 362.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.14 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Naturally health food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Functional food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFY food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food intolerance products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Danone SA

Dean Foods Co.

General Mills Inc .

. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Kellogg Co.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

