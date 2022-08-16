USD 363.81 million in Nicotine Patch Market Size with 47% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The benefits of using nicotine patches are one of the key factors expected to influence the market's growth during the forecast period. Nicotine is harmful when consumed in excess, though it has several benefits when consumed in an appropriate quantity, as in the case of nicotine patches. Nicotine patches respond well to the convenience factor desired by customers, as they can be worn under clothes and provide a regulated dosage of nicotine, unlike gums and lozenges. Smoking cessation using nicotine patches lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other non-communicable diseases such as cancer. In addition, online retailing is a nicotine patch market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Online shopping portals have also incorporated enhanced security features for efficient customer service and payments, along with customer-friendly website designs that offer enhanced product visibility. This trend is encouraging various manufacturers to concentrate on the internet-savvy customer segment and helps vendors in reducing operating costs and overheads.

The stringent regulations will be a major challenge for the nicotine patch market during the forecast period. Players in the global nicotine patch market must adhere to the stringent rules and regulations imposed by various government bodies in different countries to check the sale of tobacco products. In the US, vendors must adhere to the rules and regulations imposed by the FDA. Smoking cessation products are regulated through the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. It is the duty of this branch to ensure that products are safe. In India, the advertisement of nicotine-based products is banned. Thus, the presence of stringent regulations pertaining to labeling, sales, and marketing of nicotine-based products can hinder the growth of the global nicotine patch market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The nicotine patch market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The nicotine patch market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Major Five Nicotine Patch Companies:

British American Tobacco Plc : The company offers nicotine patches under the brand Velo, which contain high purity nicotine, water and other high-quality ingredients.

: The company offers nicotine patches under the brand Velo, which contain high purity nicotine, water and other high-quality ingredients. Cardinal Health Inc. : The company offers nicotine patches such as Nicotine Transdermal System with 21mg of nicotine.

: The company offers nicotine patches such as Nicotine Transdermal System with 21mg of nicotine. Cipla Health Ltd. : The company offers nicotine patches such as Nicotex Patch which is a transdermal patch that helps quit smoking using the principle of Nicotine Replacement Therapy.

: The company offers nicotine patches such as Nicotex Patch which is a transdermal patch that helps quit smoking using the principle of Nicotine Replacement Therapy. CVS Health Corp. : The company offers nicotine patches such as CVS Smoking Cessation Patches that help quit smoking.

: The company offers nicotine patches such as CVS Smoking Cessation Patches that help quit smoking. Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. : The company offers nicotine patches namely Habitrol nicotine patches.

: The company offers nicotine patches namely Habitrol nicotine patches. Cigna Corp.

Itaconix Corp.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Perrigo Co. Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Pierre Fabre SA

Rusan Pharma Ltd.

Target Corp.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Walmart Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson and Johnson

Nicotine Patch Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

24-hour nicotine patch - size and forecast 2021-2026

16-hour nicotine patch - size and forecast 2021-2026

The nicotine patch market share growth in the 24-hour nicotine patch segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2021, the 24-hour nicotine patch was the largest product segment of the global nicotine patch market. The 24-hour nicotine patches are available in three variants: 21 mg, 14 mg, and 7 mg. The global 24-hour nicotine patch market is invigorated by technological innovations.

Nicotine Patch Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for nicotine patches in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Europen and MEA regions. The rising awareness among consumers about nicotine patches being an effective smoking cessation aid to quit smoking and the increasing number of people who opt for smoking cessation products to quit smoking will facilitate the nicotine patch market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Nicotine Patch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 363.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Cigna Corp., Cipla Health Ltd., CVS Health Corp., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Itaconix Corp., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Pierre Fabre SA, Rusan Pharma Ltd., Target Corp., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Walmart Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Johnson and Johnson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 24-hour nicotine patch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 16-hour nicotine patch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 British American Tobacco Plc

10.4 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.5 Cipla Health Ltd.

10.6 CVS Health Corp.

10.7 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.9 Itaconix Corp.

10.10 Johnson and Johnson

10.11 Novartis AG

10.12 Perrigo Co. Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

