USD 37.8 Bn growth in Corporate E-learning Market | Driven by Reduction in Employee Training Cost | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The reduction in employee training costs for employers and the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as technological barriers in developing countries will challenge market growth.

The corporate e-learning market report is segmented by end-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India and Japan are the key markets for corporate e-learning in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Articulate Global Inc.

City and Guilds Group

CommLab India

D2L Corp.

Designing Digitally Inc.

Corporate E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 37.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

