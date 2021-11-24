USD 37.8 Bn growth in Corporate E-learning Market | Driven by Reduction in Employee Training Cost | Technavio

Nov 24, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate E-Learning Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The reduction in employee training costs for employers and the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as technological barriers in developing countries will challenge market growth.
The corporate e-learning market report is segmented by end-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India and Japan are the key markets for corporate e-learning in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Articulate Global Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- CommLab India
- D2L Corp.
- Designing Digitally Inc.
|
Corporate E-learning Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 37.80 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.25
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, India, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
