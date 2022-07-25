USD 376.45 billion Worth E-commerce Payment Market Potential Growth Deviation at 26.41% CAGR - Exclusive Technavio Report

Jul 25, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce Payment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the e-commerce payment market between 2020 and 2025 is $ 376.45 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The rising number of online transactions is notably driving the e-commerce payment market growth. In addition, the rise in the use of wireless networks is the key market trend driving the e-commerce payment market growth. However, the major challenge impeding the e-commerce payment market growth is the concerns related to privacy and security.
Key Market Segment Insights
The e-commerce payment market report is segmented by Type (e-wallets, cards, online banking, and direct debits) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the e-commerce payment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing urbanization and increasing penetration of internet services will facilitate the e-commerce payment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The e-commerce payment market share growth in the e-wallets segment will be significant during the forecast period. The primary factors that are raising the e-commerce payment market share for the e-wallets segment are added features such as rewards point programs specific to wallets, multiple payment options, and ease of sending and receiving money. Additionally, other prominent factors positively affecting the overall growth are the rising penetration of smartphones and growing consumer awareness.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers amazon pay for e-commerce payments.
- American Express Co.: The company offers e-commerce payment under the brand name American Express Payment Gateway
- Apple: The company offers Apple Pay for different types of e-commerce platforms such as Miva, GoDaddy, IBM, and others.
- Capital One Financial Corp.: The company offers Merchant Payment Processing for Professional Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and others.
- Mastercard Inc.: The company offers an e-commerce payment process for increasing sales, reducing operational costs, and others.
More Vendors Covered in the Report are:
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Stripe Inc.
- The OLB Group Inc.
- UnionPay International Co. Ltd.
- Visa Inc.
FAQs
- Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?
- What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?
- What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?
- Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
- Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?
|
E-commerce Payment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 376.45 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
28.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., The OLB Group Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., and Visa Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by Type
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: E-wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.3 E-wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: E-wallets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.4 Cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Cards - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 20: Online banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.5 Online banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Online banking - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 22: Direct debits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.6 Direct debits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Direct debits - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Type
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 48: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 49: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 51: American Express Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: American Express Co. - Business segments
- 10.4 American Express Co.
- Exhibit 53: American Express Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: American Express Co. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 55: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- 10.5 Apple Inc.
- 10.6 Capital One Financial Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Capital One Financial Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Capital One Financial Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Capital One Financial Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 65: Mastercard Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Mastercard Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Mastercard Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Mastercard Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Mastercard Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 69: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key news
- 10.8 PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 72: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Stripe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Stripe Inc. - Product and service
- 10.9 Stripe Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Stripe Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 76: Stripe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: The OLB Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: The OLB Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: The OLB Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 The OLB Group Inc.
- Exhibit 80: UnionPay International Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: UnionPay International Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: UnionPay International Co. Ltd. - Key news
- 10.11 UnionPay International Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 83: UnionPay International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Visa Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Visa Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: Visa Inc. - Key news
- 10.12 Visa Inc.
- Exhibit 87: Visa Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
