USD 376.45 billion Worth E-commerce Payment Market Potential Growth Deviation at 26.41% CAGR - Exclusive Technavio Report

Key Market Segment Insights

The e-commerce payment market report is segmented by Type (e-wallets, cards, online banking, and direct debits) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the e-commerce payment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing urbanization and increasing penetration of internet services will facilitate the e-commerce payment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The e-commerce payment market share growth in the e-wallets segment will be significant during the forecast period. The primary factors that are raising the e-commerce payment market share for the e-wallets segment are added features such as rewards point programs specific to wallets, multiple payment options, and ease of sending and receiving money. Additionally, other prominent factors positively affecting the overall growth are the rising penetration of smartphones and growing consumer awareness.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers amazon pay for e-commerce payments.

American Express Co.: The company offers e-commerce payment under the brand name American Express Payment Gateway

Apple: The company offers Apple Pay for different types of e-commerce platforms such as Miva, GoDaddy, IBM, and others.

Capital One Financial Corp.: The company offers Merchant Payment Processing for Professional Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and others.

Mastercard Inc.: The company offers an e-commerce payment process for increasing sales, reducing operational costs, and others.

More Vendors Covered in the Report are:

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Stripe Inc.

The OLB Group Inc.

UnionPay International Co. Ltd.

Visa Inc.

FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

E-commerce Payment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 376.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., The OLB Group Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., and Visa Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Type

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: E-wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.3 E-wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: E-wallets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 18: Cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.4 Cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cards - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 20: Online banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.5 Online banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Online banking - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 22: Direct debits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.6 Direct debits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Direct debits - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Type

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 30: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 38: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 46: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 48: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 49: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 51: American Express Co. - Overview



Exhibit 52: American Express Co. - Business segments

10.4 American Express Co.

Exhibit 53: American Express Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: American Express Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 55: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Apple Inc. - Business segments

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.6 Capital One Financial Corp.

Exhibit 62: Capital One Financial Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Capital One Financial Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Capital One Financial Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 65: Mastercard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Mastercard Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Mastercard Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Mastercard Inc.

Exhibit 68: Mastercard Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 69: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key news

10.8 PayPal Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 72: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Stripe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Stripe Inc. - Product and service

10.9 Stripe Inc.

Exhibit 75: Stripe Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 76: Stripe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: The OLB Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: The OLB Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: The OLB Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 The OLB Group Inc.

Exhibit 80: UnionPay International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: UnionPay International Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: UnionPay International Co. Ltd. - Key news

10.11 UnionPay International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 83: UnionPay International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Visa Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Visa Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Visa Inc. - Key news

10.12 Visa Inc.

Exhibit 87: Visa Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources



Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

