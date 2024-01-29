USD 39.19 billion Growth Opportunity in Alternative Data Market from 2023 to 2028, 50.29% YOY Growth Expected in 2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternative data market is estimated to grow by USD 39.19 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 51.87% with a YOY growth rate of 50.29% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternative Data Market 2024-2028

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Credit and debit card transactions, Social media, Mobile application usage, Web scrapped data, and Geolocation records and others), End-user (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, Retail, Media and entertainment and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The credit and debit card transactions segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Card and debit card transactions offer valuable alternative data revealing consumer spending habits and preferences. This data is sought after by market analysts, banks, and companies aiming to enhance their strategies and customer experiences. The segmentation comprises credit card transactions, which illuminate discretionary and luxury spending, and debit card transactions, providing insights into consumer credit management.

By geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global alternative data market.

North America is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region encompasses diverse sources like social media, satellite imagery, web scraping, and sensor data. These non-traditional data types are integral to financial institutions, hedge funds, and investment firms, providing unique insights into dynamics, consumer behavior, and economic trends. Startups and established companies use this data to assess retail performance, track supply chains, and predict economic conditions.

The increased availability and diversity of data sources is a key factor driving the growth. The growth is fueled by the vast volume of digital data. It encompasses diverse sources like social media, satellite imagery, web scraping, sensors, and IoT devices. Market participants value this non-standard data for its insights beyond traditional metrics. In finance, hedge funds and asset managers leverage alternative data to gain an edge in forecasting market movements.

A Quick Overview

The market encompasses a wide range of sources, including financial news, social media sentiment, satellite imagery, web scraping, , supply , mobile app usage, credit card transactions, job postings, alternative energy production, e-commerce sales, online search trends, social network activity, event ticket sales, patent filings, online reviews, car telematics, legal case filings, regulatory filings, real estate listings, political polls, employee Glassdoor reviews, and cryptocurrency transactions.

What are the key points covered in this report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

