USD 4.03 billion growth in Subscriber Data Management Market| 33% of the market's growth will be contributed by APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The subscriber data management market size will grow by USD 4.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the subscriber data management market will be progressing at a CAGR of  16.82%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps, surging deployment of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), and growing need to reduce Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and enable cross-network consolidation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the data privacy and security risk are the factors hindering the subscriber data management market growth. The rising volume of data generated by organizations, technological advances, and evolving cyber threats are a cause for concern to the security of enterprise data.

Subscriber Data Management Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Network type
    • Mobile Networks
    • Fixed Networks

Mobile Networks segment held the largest subscriber data management market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and internet usage are driving the growth of the segment. Thus, the launch of efficient mobile-based subscription service will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

APAC will contribute to 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for subscriber data management market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The regional growth can be attributed to the increase in data generation across various industries, such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, and the public sector.

Subscriber Data Management Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alepo, Cisco Systems Inc., Enea Openwave, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HMD Global Oy, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., R Systems International Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 

Product Insights

  • Alepo: The company offers Subscriber Data Management (SDM) solution which is a unified platform for both 4G and 5G subscriptions, simplifying the network upgrade path. Alepo SDM enables operators to collaborate with third-party service providers and introduce advanced services such as 5G slicing, enterprise IoT, and more.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.:The company offers Subscriber Manager as subscriber data management software which is a middleware that provides subscriber information to one or multiple Service Control Engine (SCE) platforms.
  • Enea Openwave: The company offers subscriber data management software products such as SDM CLOUD EDITION (SDM-CE), SMART DATA FEDERATOR (VSDF) and SmartIDM.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.:The company offers Dynamic Subscriber Profile (DSP) which is the new generation of data management solution of Huawei, which is focused on user-centric data aggregation and openness to provide the best real-time, fully connected data aggregation, analysis and open solution to help operators rapidly develop 4G users, improve operational efficiency and accelerate the business innovation.
  • HMD Global Oy:The company offers subscriber data management which is ready for 5G , cloud and future networks. Where SDM stores valuable data used by diverse telecoms services.

The report also covers the following areas:

Subscriber Data Management Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist subscriber data management market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the subscriber data management market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the subscriber data management market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of subscriber data management market vendors

Subscriber Data Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alepo, Cisco Systems Inc., Enea Openwave, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HMD Global Oy, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., R Systems International Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key topics covered

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                                Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 08:   Parent market

                                Exhibit 09:  Market Characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 10:  Value chain analysis: System software

                                2.2.1    Inputs

                                2.2.2    Software development

                                2.2.3    Marketing and distribution

                              2.2.4    Post-sales services

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 11:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 12:   Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                3.4.1    Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2    Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 21:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Network type                   

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

Mobile networks
Fixed networks
                           Exhibit 22:  Network type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2     Comparison by Network type    

                             Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Network type

                5.3     Mobile networks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                                Exhibit 24:  Mobile networks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 25:  Mobile networks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4     Fixed networks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                                Exhibit 26:  Fixed networks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 27:  Fixed networks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5     Market opportunity by Network type     

                                Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by Network type

6. Customer landscape                         

                6.1     Overview           

                                Exhibit 29:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                7.1 Geographic segmentation

                                The regions covered in the report are:

North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
South America
                           Exhibit 30:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison   

                            Exhibit 31:  Geographic comparison

                7.3     North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                             Exhibit 32:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 33:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.4     Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                                Exhibit 34:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 35:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.5     APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                                Exhibit 36:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 37:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.6     MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 38:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 39:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.7     South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                                Exhibit 40:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 41:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.8     Key leading countries    

                                Exhibit 42:  Key leading countries

                7.9     Market opportunity by geography           

                                Exhibit 43:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1    Growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps

                                8.1.2    Deployment of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)

                                8.1.3    Need to reduce Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and enable cross-network consolidation

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1    Data privacy and security risk

                                8.2.2    Complexity in design

                                8.2.3    High cost of subscriber data management software

                                Exhibit 44:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1    Increasing subscriber demand for 5G

                                8.3.2    Need for fixed data tariff

                            8.3.3    Sharing of subscriber data with partners to enable new business models

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1     Overview           

                                Exhibit 45:  Vendor landscape

                9.2     Landscape disruption    

                                Exhibit 46:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 47:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 48:  Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 49:  Market positioning of vendors

                10.3  Alepo   

                                Exhibit 50:  Alepo  - Overview

                                Exhibit 51:  Alepo  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 52:  Alepo  - Key offerings

                10.4  Cisco Systems Inc.           

                                Exhibit 53:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 54:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 55:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 56:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

                10.5  Enea Openwave              

                                Exhibit 57:  Enea Openwave  - Overview

                                Exhibit 58:  Enea Openwave  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 59:  Enea Openwave  - Key offerings

                10.6  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. 

                                Exhibit 60:  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview

                                Exhibit 61:  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 62:  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 63:  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

                10.7  HMD Global Oy

                                Exhibit 64:  HMD Global Oy - Overview

                                Exhibit 65:  HMD Global Oy - Product and service

                                Exhibit 66:  HMD Global Oy - Key offerings

                10.8  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

                                Exhibit 67:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 68:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 69:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 70:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.9  Oracle Corp.      

                                Exhibit 71:  Oracle Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 72:  Oracle Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 73:  Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 74:  Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

                10.10                R Systems International Ltd.       

                                Exhibit 75:  R Systems International Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 76:  R Systems International Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 77:  R Systems International Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 78:  R Systems International Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.11                Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson              

                                Exhibit 79:  Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview

                                Exhibit 80:  Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments

                                Exhibit 81:  Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson -Key news

                                Exhibit 82:  Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 83:  Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

                10.12   ZTE Corp.

                                Exhibit 84:  ZTE Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 85:  ZTE Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 86:  ZTE Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 87:  ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 ????Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objective

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 88:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 89:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 90:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 91:  Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 92:  List of abbreviations

