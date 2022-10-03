USD 4.1 Bn incremental growth expected in Warehouse Robotics Market, Driven by the demand for efficiency in distribution channels -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse robotics market will witness substantial growth in the coming years. One of the key factors influencing the market growth will be the increasing demand for efficiency in distribution channels. Consumers nowadays look for e-commerce players that can quickly deliver products to their doorstep. In order to fulfill the growing requirements of consumers, retailers, e-commerce companies, and manufacturers are focusing on improving their delivery efficiencies without increasing operational costs. This is increasing the adoption of robots in warehouses to improve customer service and the speed of delivery. All these factors are influencing the growth of the global warehouse robotics market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Warehouse Robotics Market 2022-2026

Technavio estimates the market size to grow by USD 4.1 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.31% between 2021 and 2026. In addition to the rising demand for efficiency in distribution channels, the market growth will also be influenced by trends such as the increased adoption of Industrial Internet of things (IIoT) technology in robotics.

End-users are integrating their warehouse robots with smart sensors and communication devices, also known as IIoT devices, to collect data. These devices collect a large amount of data from the production system that allow the operators to analyze manufacturing productivity and speed. This helps to drive the reliability of assets and improve cost-efficiency. These devices also help the engineers and operators identify components that are performing poorly and are likely to fail in the near future. This allows them to perform early predictive maintenance or replacement of components, thereby reducing breakdown during operations and production downtime and maximizing output quality. This trend will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the global warehouse robotics market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The warehouse robotics market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., IAM Robotics, inVia Robotics Inc, John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, KUKA AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Magazino GmbH, Murata Machinery Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., Vecna Robotics Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Vendor Landscape:

The global warehouse robotics market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors of different sizes. Major players hold a significant share of the market. These players are backed with huge financial resources and technical know-how. They are continuously investing in their R&D capabilities to introduce technologically-advanced warehouse robotics with increased efficiency and capabilities. The market also comprises numerous startups and a number of new startups enter the market every year. These smaller vendors are generally focused on very specific niche segments, such as providing solutions only to restaurants or retailers. The bigger companies offer comparatively more advanced warehouse robotics and cater to different companies by providing other value-added services.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into segments such as e-commerce, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others. The market growth in the e-commerce segment will be significant over the forecast period.

By geography, the market is analyzed across regions such as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market. About 46% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Warehouse Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., IAM Robotics, inVia Robotics Inc, John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, KUKA AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Magazino GmbH, Murata Machinery Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., Vecna Robotics Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

