USD 4.16 Bn growth in Packaged Rice Snacks Market | Evolving opportunities in APAC | Technavio

The 120-pages report segments the global packaged rice snacks market by product (rice cakes, RCCB, and rice crisps) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The rice cakes segment will have the largest share of the market. Rice cake is available in various flavors such as chocolate crunch, white cheddar, apple cinnamon, and caramel corn. Variations of rice cakes are available in different countries. The increasing popularity of rice cakes is encouraging vendors to introduce certified organic variants of rice cakes. For instance, Lundberg Family Farms offers organic variants of caramel rice cakes, brown rice cakes, salted rice cakes, and sweet rice cakes. Besides, the increasing number of new product launches and the emergence of organic varieties of rice cakes are fostering the growth of the segment.

The market is driven by the health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks. In addition, the increasing number of new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the packaged rice snacks market during the forecast period.

Rice snacks are among the healthiest snack variants. They rice snacks made from brown rice, which has significant health benefit as it is rich in fiber, photochemicals, and carbohydrates. Also, these snacks contain iron, magnesium, and zinc. They provide complex carbs for energy and antioxidant phytochemicals for healthy cells. The fiber content in packaged rice snacks helps in reducing inflammation, improving gut health, and boosting metabolism. Moreover, rice is considered to be a significant energy source as it contains a high amount of whole grain. Many such health benefits associated with the consumption of rice snacks are driving the growth of the market.

Major Vendors in Packaged Rice Snacks Market:

The global packaged rice snacks market is fragmented with the presence of many vendors offering various products. Vendors operating in the market are trying to increase sales and market share by launching new variants, expanding their production capacity, and launching marketing campaigns to increase awareness among consumers. However, the increasing popularity of other types of packaged snacks and product recalls might challenge their growth.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Element Snacks Inc.: The company offers different types of packaged rice snacks that are made of organic rice and also offers organic dark chocolate dipped rice cakes, and organic milk chocolate dipped rice cakes.

The company offers different types of packaged rice snacks that are made of organic rice and also offers organic dark chocolate dipped rice cakes, and organic milk chocolate dipped rice cakes. Hunter Foods LLC: The company offers different types of packaged rice snacks such as Gourmet Brown Rice Crackers Multigrain, Black Sesame, Sea Salt, and others.

The company offers different types of packaged rice snacks such as Gourmet Brown Rice Crackers Multigrain, Black Sesame, Sea Salt, and others. KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD.: The company offers packaged rice snacks under its brands Ajicul Co. Ltd. (Ajicul), Toyosu Co. Ltd. (Toyosu), and Nisshin Seika Co. Ltd. (Nisshin Seika).

The company offers packaged rice snacks under its brands Ajicul Co. Ltd. (Ajicul), Toyosu Co. Ltd. (Toyosu), and Nisshin Seika Co. Ltd. (Nisshin Seika). Kellogg Co.: The company offers packaged rice snacks under its Kellogg and Pringles brands.

The company offers packaged rice snacks under its Kellogg and Pringles brands. Lundberg Family Farms: The company offers organic variants of caramel rice cakes, brown rice cakes, salted rice cakes, and sweet rice cakes.

Packaged Rice Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key consumer countries Japan, China, US, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Element Snacks Inc., Hunter Foods LLC, KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD., Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Mars Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, and Tastemorr Snacks - A Division of Basic Grain Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

