USD 4.19 Bn growth in Learning Analytics Market 2021-2025 | Growing Popularity of Personalized Learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blackboard Inc., Civitas Learning Inc., D2L Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Pearson Plc, Saba Software Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing popularity of personalized learning will offer immense growth opportunities, system integration and interoperability issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Learning Analytics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Learning Analytics Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Higher Education



K-12

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Learning Analytics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our learning analytics market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the emergence of e-learning and m-learning as one of the prime reasons driving the learning analytics market growth during the next few years.

Learning Analytics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Learning Analytics Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Learning Analytics Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Learning Analytics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist learning analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the learning analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the learning analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of learning analytics market vendors

Learning Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blackboard Inc., Civitas Learning Inc., D2L Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Pearson Plc, Saba Software Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

