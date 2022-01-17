USD 4.2 Bn growth opportunity in Luxury Perfume Market | Dominated by Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, and Clive Christian Perfume Ltd. | Technavio

The luxury perfume market is driven by the increase in demand from the millennial population. The millennial population is extremely brand conscious and they tend to spend more on products with better quality. Also, the population segment is more tech-savvy and is likely to purchase specific grooming items such as perfumes online based on brand loyalty. Also, the higher disposable incomes are enabling the millennials to spend more on aspirational items like expensive fragrances. This is encouraging vendors to introduce a variety of luxury perfumes and increase sales. All these factors are driving the growth of the global luxury perfume market.

In addition, replenishing personal grooming and influential endorsements from celebrities and social media will further accelerate the growth of the global luxury perfume market.

Some of key Luxury Perfume Players:

Amorepacific Group Inc.: The company offers luxury perfumes through its brands like Fradore, Mamonde, and more.

Burberry Group Plc: The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes with the finest craftsmanship and design.

Clive Christian Perfume Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes such as X Feminine, Matsukita, and others.

Coty Inc.: The company offers luxury perfumes under the brand name Tiffany and Co.

L and L LUXURY CO. LTD.: The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes through its royal collection.

Luxury Perfume Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Women - size and forecast 2020-2025

Men - size and forecast 2020-2025

Unisex - size and forecast 2020-2025

Luxury Perfume Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Luxury Perfume Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand from the women segment. Similarly, in terms of distribution channels, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales of luxury perfume.

By geography, Europe is identified as the largest market for the luxury market. The region accounts for 37% of the global market share. Factors such as high living standards, the increased introduction of innovative products, the strong brand value of the products offered in the market, growing urbanization, and rising household expenditure are driving the growth of the luxury perfume market in Europe.

Download a Free Sample for additional highlights on major-performing segments and regions in the market.

Related Reports:

Perfume Market in the US by End-user and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Perfume Market in India by Distribution Channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Luxury Perfume Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio