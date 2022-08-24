USD 4.24 Bn Growth in Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market, 69% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrylic acid derivatives are unsaturated organic compounds that get polymerized in the presence of an initiator. The acrylic acid derivatives market size is expected to grow by USD 4.24 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56%.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Latest market research report titled Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the acrylic acid derivatives market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arkema Group, BASF SE, CHEMRA GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, LG Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., PCC SE, SHOWA DENKO K.K., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Solventis Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Tecnon OrbiChem Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Westlake Corp., Merck KGaA, and Toagosei Co.Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas :

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Product

Acrylic Ester: The acrylic ester segment will contribute the majority of the market share growth during the forecast period. Acrylic esters are used in applications such as textiles, plastic additives, and others. The growth of the construction and automobile sector is leading to the demand for paints and surface coatings, which can create growth opportunities for the acrylates segment. In addition, developments in the hygiene products industry require more adhesives, which, in turn, can fuel the demand for acrylic esters across the world during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the majority of the market share growth during the forecast period. Acrylic esters are used in applications such as textiles, plastic additives, and others. The growth of the construction and automobile sector is leading to the demand for paints and surface coatings, which can create growth opportunities for the acrylates segment. In addition, developments in the hygiene products industry require more adhesives, which, in turn, can fuel the demand for acrylic esters across the world during the forecast period.

Acrylic Polymer



Others

Geography

APAC: This region will account for 69% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rapid growth of the construction sector and the automobile industry. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the acrylic acid derivatives market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the acrylic acid derivatives market in APAC.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the acrylic acid derivatives market, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist acrylic acid derivatives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acrylic acid derivatives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acrylic acid derivatives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acrylic acid derivatives market vendors

Related Reports

Benzoic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema Group, BASF SE, CHEMRA GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, LG Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., PCC SE, SHOWA DENKO K.K., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Solventis Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Tecnon OrbiChem Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Westlake Corp., Merck KGaA, and Toagosei Co.Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Acrylic ester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Acrylic ester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Acrylic ester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Acrylic ester - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Acrylic ester - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Acrylic polymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Acrylic polymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Acrylic polymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Acrylic polymer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Acrylic polymer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arkema Group

Exhibit 93: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 94: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 96: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Arkema Group - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 CHEMRA GmbH

Exhibit 103: CHEMRA GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 104: CHEMRA GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: CHEMRA GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 111: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.8 LG Corp.

Exhibit 116: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: LG Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 120: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.

Exhibit 129: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Toagosei Co.Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Toagosei Co.Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Toagosei Co.Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Toagosei Co.Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Toagosei Co.Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio