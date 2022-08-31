USD 4.48 Billion growth in Organic Pesticides Market Size due to the Growing Interest in Organic Products - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Organic Pesticides Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.02%. Technavio categorizes the global organic pesticides market as a part of the global fertilizers and agricultural chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the organic pesticides market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Organic Pesticides Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing interest in organic products. Fundamentally, organic crops and crop-based foods contain a high level of antioxidants, such as polyphenolics, of 19%-68%, besides lower concentrations of cadmium (Cd) and a lower incidence of pesticide residues than non-organically or conventionally grown crops. Meanwhile, these antioxidants reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancers among people who consume organically produced. At the same time, there are low levels of toxic metals and minerals found in organic crops. Such factors have increased the interest of consumers in organic products and thereby driving the organic pesticides market growth.

However, organic crops harmful to other animals is one of the factors impeding the organic pesticides market growth. Though organic pesticides are considered to be non-toxic to people. However, they may be very toxic to animals or insects. Some organic pesticides may be toxic to beneficial insects, such as honeybees, if they are combined with other substances, such as combining pyrethrins with rotenone. Therefore, many farmers prefer the rotation of cover crops. Moreover, a balanced relationship between agricultural hosts and predators supports farming, while the use of composted manure allows farmers to maintain the fertility of the soil. Such factors will hinder the adoption of organic pesticides during the forecast period.

This report extensively covers organic pesticides market segmentations by crop type (arable and permanent) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights : The organic pesticides market share growth by the arable segment will be significant during the forecast period. Arable crops are highly vulnerable to attacks by various insects and parasites, which has an adverse impact on the quality of crop output and hinders the volume production of crops. To prevent attacks on arable crops by insects and worms, such as larvae, vendors are offering insecticides such as biological insecticides and larvicides, which will spur the adoption of organic pesticides during the forecast period. Moreover, pest management in the organic farming of arable crops is achieved by using appropriate cropping techniques, biological control, and natural pesticides. Thus, the rising organic farming of arable crops will boost the organic pesticides market growth during the forecast period.

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the organic pesticides market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Middle East and Africa. Supportive government policies will facilitate the organic pesticides market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The organic pesticides market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Organic Pesticides Market Sizing

Organic Pesticides Market Forecast

Organic Pesticides Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Andermatt Group AG

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Futureco Bioscience SA

Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd.

Sarasota Green Group LLC

Sikko Industries Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

UPL Ltd.

Vision Mark Biotech

Organic Pesticides Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Futureco Bioscience SA, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Sarasota Green Group LLC, Sikko Industries Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., UPL Ltd., and Vision Mark Biotech Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Unless explicitly mentioned, all revenues are represented in US dollars.

