USD 4.55 Bn growth in Medicinal Mushrooms Market, Health-promoting Benefits of Medicinal Mushrooms to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 06, 2022, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medicinal Mushrooms Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.55 billion during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Banken Champignons B.V., Chaga Mountain Inc., Far West Fungi, Four Sigmatic Foods Inc., Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd., Nikkei (Canada) Marketing Ltd., Nyishar, Sayan Health Inc., SSD BioSciences, and Swadeshi Mushroom are some of the major market participants.
The health-promoting benefits of medicinal mushrooms, increasing frequency of new product launches, and growth potential offered by numerous untapped markets will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, adverse effects of natural calamities on crop yield, distribution challenges, stringent regulations, and guidelines will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Medicinal Mushrooms Market Segmentation
- Product
- Chaga Mushroom
- Reishi Mushroom
- Other Medicinal Mushrooms
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the other trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample Report.
Medicinal Mushrooms Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medicinal mushrooms market report covers the following areas:
- Medicinal Mushrooms Market size
- Medicinal Mushrooms Market trends
- Medicinal Mushrooms Market industry analysis
This study identifies the health-promoting benefits of medicinal mushrooms as one of the prime reasons driving the medicinal mushroom market growth during the next few years.
Medicinal Mushrooms Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Medicinal Mushrooms Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Medicinal Mushrooms Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Banken Champignons B.V.
- Chaga Mountain Inc.
- Far West Fungi
- Four Sigmatic Foods Inc.
- Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd.
- Nikkei (Canada) Marketing Ltd.
- Nyishar
- Sayan Health Inc.
- SSD BioSciences
- Swadeshi Mushroom
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Medicinal Mushrooms Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medicinal mushrooms market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medicinal mushrooms market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medicinal mushrooms market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medicinal mushrooms market vendors
|
Medicinal Mushrooms Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 4.55 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.42
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Banken Champignons B.V., Chaga Mountain Inc., Far West Fungi, Four Sigmatic Foods Inc., Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd., Nikkei (Canada) Marketing Ltd., Nyishar, Sayan Health Inc., SSD Bio Sciences, and Swadeshi Mushroom
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table Of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Chaga mushroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Reishi mushroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other medicinal mushrooms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Banken Champignons B.V.
- Chaga Mountain Inc.
- Far West Fungi
- Four Sigmatic Foods Inc.
- Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd.
- Nikkei (Canada) Marketing Ltd.
- Nyishar
- Sayan Health Inc.
- SSD Bio Sciences
- Swadeshi Mushroom
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
