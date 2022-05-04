USD 4.55 Bn growth opportunity in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market | North America to occupy largest market share | Technavio

The global recruitment process outsourcing market is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. Established players in the market are focusing on acquiring or entering into strategic partnerships with small vendors to expand their product portfolios, enter emerging markets, and increase their market share. This trend is expected to gain traction by the end of the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Accenture Plc, Alexander Mann Solutions, Allegis Group, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Randstad Sourceright EMEA B.V. as the dominant players in the market. Although the cost reduction by streamlining the hiring process and the increased use of neo-sourcing will offer immense growth opportunities, the risk of overdependence on a single vendor, less job security, and unstable labor laws and regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

IT and Telecom



Manufacturing



BFSI



Healthcare



Others

The IT and telecom industry is the prime end-user in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

North America will emerge as the region, occupying 41% of the global market share. The high dependence on BPO companies by healthcare, banking, and telecommunication sectors is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our recruitment process outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the recruitment process outsourcing market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the recruitment process outsourcing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist recruitment process outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the recruitment process outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the recruitment process outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recruitment process outsourcing market vendors

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alexander Mann Solutions, Allegis Group, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Randstad Sourceright EMEA B.V. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Alexander Mann Solutions

Allegis Group

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Hudson Global Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Randstad Sourceright EMEA B.V.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

