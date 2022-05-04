USD 4.55 Bn growth opportunity in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market | North America to occupy largest market share | Technavio

May 04, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the global recruitment process outsourcing market will observe an incremental growth of USD 4.55 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.51% during the forecast period.
The global recruitment process outsourcing market is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. Established players in the market are focusing on acquiring or entering into strategic partnerships with small vendors to expand their product portfolios, enter emerging markets, and increase their market share. This trend is expected to gain traction by the end of the forecast period.
Technavio identifies Accenture Plc, Alexander Mann Solutions, Allegis Group, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Randstad Sourceright EMEA B.V. as the dominant players in the market. Although the cost reduction by streamlining the hiring process and the increased use of neo-sourcing will offer immense growth opportunities, the risk of overdependence on a single vendor, less job security, and unstable labor laws and regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Others
The IT and telecom industry is the prime end-user in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
North America will emerge as the region, occupying 41% of the global market share. The high dependence on BPO companies by healthcare, banking, and telecommunication sectors is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our recruitment process outsourcing market report covers the following areas:
- Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market size
- Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market trends
- Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market industry analysis
Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the recruitment process outsourcing market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the recruitment process outsourcing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist recruitment process outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the recruitment process outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the recruitment process outsourcing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recruitment process outsourcing market vendors
|
Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.51%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.55 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Alexander Mann Solutions, Allegis Group, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Randstad Sourceright EMEA B.V.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Alexander Mann Solutions
- Allegis Group
- AMN Healthcare Services Inc.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Hudson Global Inc.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Randstad Sourceright EMEA B.V.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
