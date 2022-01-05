USD 4.57 bn growth in Optical Switches Market from 2020 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd. & HP Inc.,|17000+ Technavio Reports

The optical switches market covers the following areas:

Optical Switches Market -Driver

Optical networking is the core of storage area networking and business connectivity solutions. Traditionally, data centers used network resources and technologies that were available to them. However, wide-scale investments in data centers are increasing the need for new optical modules to meet the demand for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and a broader reach. Modern data centers transfer data at rates of 10 GB or higher. Maintaining such data transfer rates is increasingly becoming a challenge for electrical interconnects based on copper wires. New data centers require larger portfolios of fiber optic modules to connect servers and switches. For instance, Google's data center, located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has a fiber-optic network connecting Google's websites. It can run at a speed that is 2,00,000 times faster than the typical US home Internet. Therefore, with the growth in data traffic and the emergence of the cloud in data centers and applications, data center operators are relying on new-age technologies, such as fiber optics networks, which is contributing to the optical switches market size growth.

Optical Switches Market - Challenge

The optical switched market growth has been witnessing certain challenges owing to a few issues cropping up while deploying optical fiber networks. Space constraints and multiple cable networks, which increase the media installation time and the cost of the project, is some of the primary obstacles for the vendors. Also, creating holes for the addition of conduits, pulling fiber above ceilings and within walls, and making other pathways are factors that result in bottlenecks, especially in brownfield MDUs. This generates a need for NOCs, approvals from customers and residents, and other important state and municipal approval certificates.

Optical Switches Market -Segmentation

The Optical Switches Market is segmented by Application (Data communications, Telecommunications, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technvaio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The optical switches market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as continuous innovation to compete in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agiltron Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HP Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Infinera Corp.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Optical Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Agiltron Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

SOURCE Technavio