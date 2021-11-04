USD 4.63 Billion Growth in Car Wash Market from 2020 to 2025 | Autobell Car Wash Inc., Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Magic Hands Car Wash, and More Among Key Players | Technavio

Nov 04, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The car wash market is poised to grow by USD 4.63 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Autobell Car Wash Inc. (US), Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (US), Magic Hands Car Wash (Australia), Prime Car Wash LLC (US), Quick Quack Car Wash Holdings LLC (US), Splash Car Wash (US), Super Star Car Wash (US), True Blue Car Wash LLC (US), Wash Depot Holdings Inc. (US), and Zips Express Wash (US) are some of the major market participants.
To Know Exact Growth Variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased adoption in untapped regions will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Car Wash Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Washing Type
- Exterior
- Interior
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Learn More about the Additional Drivers and Trends Impacting the Future of the Market- Download a FREE Sample
Car Wash Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Car Wash Market report covers the following areas:
- Car Wash Market size
- Car Wash Market trends
- Car Wash Market analysis
- Car Wash Market segmentation
- Car Wash Market vendors
This study identifies the need for water-efficient products positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.
Car Wash Market 20201-2025: Regional Analysis
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 48% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for car wash in North America. The need for water-efficient products will facilitate the car wash market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Car Wash Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Car Wash Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Car Wash Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Car Wash Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist car wash market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the car wash market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the car wash market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car wash market vendors
Related Reports:
Car and Truck Wash Market by Washing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis
|
Car Wash Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.09%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.63 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, France, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Autobell Car Wash Inc., Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Magic Hands Car Wash, Prime Car Wash LLC, Quick Quack Car Wash Holdings LLC, Splash Car Wash, Super Star Car Wash, True Blue Car Wash LLC, Wash Depot Holdings Inc., and Zips Express Wash
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Washing type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Washing type
- Exterior - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Interior - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Washing type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autobell Car Wash Inc.
- Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
- Magic Hands Car Wash
- Prime Car Wash LLC
- Quick Quack Car Wash Holdings LLC
- Splash Car Wash
- Super Star Car Wash
- True Blue Car Wash LLC
- Wash Depot Holdings Inc.
- Zips Express Wash
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article