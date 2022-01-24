USD 4.63 billion Growth in End-of-Line Packaging Market by 2025 | 39% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

The global end-of-line packaging market has been categorized as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. Technavio's market research report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the growth of the end-of-line packaging market during the forecast period.

End-of-Line Packaging Market Highlights:

Growth potential (2020-2025): USD 4.63 billion

CAGR: Accelerating at 5.07%

Accelerating at 5.07% Year-over-year growth: 4.66%

End-of-Line Packaging Market: Major regions and key countries:

Europe ( Germany , Italy , and UK)

( , , and UK) APAC ( China )

) North America (US)

(US) South America

MEA

End-of-Line Packaging Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

ABB Ltd., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, DS Smith Plc, Festo SE and Co. KG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, KRONES AG, Pro Mach Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., and Tetra Laval International SA are some of the key vendors operating in the end-of-line packaging market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

ABB Ltd. - The company is involved in providing the best possible robots for the packaging process to create an efficient and flexible production flow.

The company is involved in providing the best possible robots for the packaging process to create an efficient and flexible production flow. Combi Packaging Systems LLC - The company is involved in offering a wide range of end of line packaging products such as Combi case erectors that is integrated with case packers.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of end of line packaging products such as Combi case erectors that is integrated with case packers. DS Smith Plc - The company is involved in offering DS Smith Packaging Systems that provides a range of mandrel-forming machines for cardboard packaging.

End-of-Line Packaging Market: Segmentation

Product: By product, the end-of-line packaging market has been classified into labeling equipment, wrapping equipment, and palletizing equipment. The labeling equipment segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Government initiatives related to product traceability are expected to drive the demand for automatic labeling systems and full body sleeve labeler systems. These factors will drive the growth of this segment

By product, the end-of-line packaging market has been classified into labeling equipment, wrapping equipment, and palletizing equipment. The will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Government initiatives related to product traceability are expected to drive the demand for automatic labeling systems and full body sleeve labeler systems. These factors will drive the growth of this segment Geography: By geography, the end-of-line packaging market has been classified into Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA. 39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , Italy , and the UK are the key countries for the end-of-line packaging in Europe . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA.

End-of-Line Packaging Market: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the end-of-line packaging market covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting the market growth. But if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

