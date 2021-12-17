USD 4.63 bn growth in Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market from 2021 to 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc. & Genpact Ltd | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 17, 2021, 05:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The regulatory affairs outsourcing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Genpact Ltd., Icon Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Medpace Holdings Inc., PPD Inc., PRA Health Sciences Inc., ProPharma Group Holdings LLC, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The regulatory affairs outsourcing market is set to grow by USD 4.63 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the regulatory affairs outsourcing market will be progressing at a CAGR of 12.15%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market size
- Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market trends
- Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market industry analysis
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market 2022-2026:Drivers & Challenge
The growth of the pharmaceutical industry, availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets, high regulatory compliance associated with healthcare will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the delay in contractual obligations and upgrading new technologies will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical Device
- Biotechnology
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- ROW
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market 2022-2026:Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment
38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for regulatory affairs outsourcing in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and ROW regions. The high market penetration of generic drugs and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in developing countries such as India and China will facilitate the regulatory affairs outsourcing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The regulatory affairs outsourcing market share growth by the pharmaceuticals segment will be significant for revenue generation. Process improvement, cost-effectiveness, and utilization of the capabilities of regulatory affairs manufacturing are some of the key factors that favor the market's growth. The growing product portfolio and clinical trials will drive the demand for regulatory affairs outsourcing services in pharmaceutical industries.
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist regulatory affairs outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of regulatory affairs outsourcing market vendors
|
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.63 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.24
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Genpact Ltd., Icon Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Medpace Holdings Inc., PPD Inc., PRA Health Sciences Inc., ProPharma Group Holdings LLC, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
