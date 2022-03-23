USD 4.64 billion growth expected in Lithography Systems | Huge opportunities expected in APAC | Technavio

The market is driven by increasing investments in the construction of new fabs and the expansion of older facilities. The growing adoption of the latest technologies such as IoT and AI has increased the use of semiconductor components in electronic devices. In addition, the rising popularity of autonomous technology in the automobile industry has created a significant demand for semiconductor chips. To meet the growing demand from end-users, semiconductor manufacturers are making huge investments in the construction of new fabs and the expansion of existing fabs. The construction and expansion of semiconductor fabs will increase the need for lithography systems, and hence drive the growth of the market.

"The growing demand for 16-nm/14-nm FinFET technology and the growth of IoT technology will further boost market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Lithography Systems Market: Segment Highlights

By technology, the market is segmented by ArF immersion lithography systems, EUV lithography systems, KrF lithography systems, ArF dry lithography systems, and i-line lithography systems.

The ArF immersion lithography systems will have the largest share of the market.

The segment is driven by the introduction of the double patterning technique.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by end-user, the market is segmented by IDMs and pureplay foundries

The IDM segment will exhibit high demand for lithography systems during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

77% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The presence of a large number of semiconductor fabs is driving the growth of the lithography systems market in APAC.

The market growth in APAC is also supported by factors such as advances in wired and wireless technologies, growing implementation of IoT, increasing automation across industries, and growing investment in human-machine interface (HMI) technologies.

Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan are the key markets for lithography systems in APAC.

However, the market will observe a faster growth in North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US is also expected to emerge as a major market for lithography systems between 2021 and 2026.

Notes:

The lithography systems market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period.

The lithography systems market is segmented by Technology (ArF immersion lithography systems, EUV lithography systems, KrF lithography systems, ArF dry lithography systems, and i-line lithography systems), End-user (IDMs and Pureplay foundries), and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Advantest Corp., ASML Holding NV, Canon Inc., EV Group, JEOL Ltd., Neutronix Quintel, Nikon Corp., NuFlare Technology Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., Raith GmbH, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd., SK Inc., SUSS MICROTEC SE, and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Lithography Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4648.64 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries US, Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantest Corp., ASML Holding NV, Canon Inc., EV Group, JEOL Ltd., Neutronix Quintel, Nikon Corp., NuFlare Technology Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., Raith GmbH, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd., SK Inc., SUSS MICROTEC SE, and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 ArF immersion lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on ArF immersion lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on ArF immersion lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on ArF immersion lithography systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on ArF immersion lithography systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 EUV lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on EUV lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on EUV lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on EUV lithography systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on EUV lithography systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 KrF lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on KrF lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on KrF lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on KrF lithography systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on KrF lithography systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 ArF dry lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on ArF dry lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on ArF dry lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on ArF dry lithography systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on ArF dry lithography systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 i-line lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on i-line lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on i-line lithography systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on i-line lithography systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on i-line lithography systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 IDMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on IDMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on IDMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on IDMs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on IDMs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Pureplay foundries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Pureplay foundries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Pureplay foundries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Pureplay foundries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Pureplay foundries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ASML Holding NV

Exhibit 115: ASML Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 116: ASML Holding NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ASML Holding NV - Key news



Exhibit 118: ASML Holding NV - Key offerings

11.4 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 119: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 EV Group

Exhibit 124: EV Group - Overview



Exhibit 125: EV Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: EV Group - Key offerings

11.6 JEOL Ltd.

Exhibit 127: JEOL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: JEOL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: JEOL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: JEOL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: JEOL Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Nikon Corp.

Exhibit 132: Nikon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Nikon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Nikon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Nikon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Nikon Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 NuFlare Technology Inc.

Exhibit 137: NuFlare Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: NuFlare Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: NuFlare Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Onto Innovation Inc.

Exhibit 140: Onto Innovation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Onto Innovation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Onto Innovation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Onto Innovation Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 SUSS MICROTEC SE

Exhibit 147: SUSS MICROTEC SE - Overview



Exhibit 148: SUSS MICROTEC SE - Business segments



Exhibit 149: SUSS MICROTEC SE - Key news



Exhibit 150: SUSS MICROTEC SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: SUSS MICROTEC SE - Segment focus

11.12 Veeco Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 152: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

