USD 4.64 billion growth expected in Lithography Systems | Huge opportunities expected in APAC | Technavio

Mar 23, 2022, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithography systems market size is expected to increase by USD 4.64 billion between 2021 and 2026. Technavio expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 5.1% in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenarios, vendor landscape, and trends and challenges impacting the market growth.
The market is driven by increasing investments in the construction of new fabs and the expansion of older facilities. The growing adoption of the latest technologies such as IoT and AI has increased the use of semiconductor components in electronic devices. In addition, the rising popularity of autonomous technology in the automobile industry has created a significant demand for semiconductor chips. To meet the growing demand from end-users, semiconductor manufacturers are making huge investments in the construction of new fabs and the expansion of existing fabs. The construction and expansion of semiconductor fabs will increase the need for lithography systems, and hence drive the growth of the market.
"The growing demand for 16-nm/14-nm FinFET technology and the growth of IoT technology will further boost market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio
Lithography Systems Market: Segment Highlights
- By technology, the market is segmented by ArF immersion lithography systems, EUV lithography systems, KrF lithography systems, ArF dry lithography systems, and i-line lithography systems.
- The ArF immersion lithography systems will have the largest share of the market.
- The segment is driven by the introduction of the double patterning technique.
- The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Similarly, by end-user, the market is segmented by IDMs and pureplay foundries
- The IDM segment will exhibit high demand for lithography systems during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
- 77% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
- The presence of a large number of semiconductor fabs is driving the growth of the lithography systems market in APAC.
- The market growth in APAC is also supported by factors such as advances in wired and wireless technologies, growing implementation of IoT, increasing automation across industries, and growing investment in human-machine interface (HMI) technologies.
- Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan are the key markets for lithography systems in APAC.
- However, the market will observe a faster growth in North America during the forecast period.
- The US is also expected to emerge as a major market for lithography systems between 2021 and 2026.
Notes:
- The lithography systems market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period.
- The lithography systems market is segmented by Technology (ArF immersion lithography systems, EUV lithography systems, KrF lithography systems, ArF dry lithography systems, and i-line lithography systems), End-user (IDMs and Pureplay foundries), and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Advantest Corp., ASML Holding NV, Canon Inc., EV Group, JEOL Ltd., Neutronix Quintel, Nikon Corp., NuFlare Technology Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., Raith GmbH, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd., SK Inc., SUSS MICROTEC SE, and Veeco Instruments Inc.
|
Lithography Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4648.64 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.1
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 77%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advantest Corp., ASML Holding NV, Canon Inc., EV Group, JEOL Ltd., Neutronix Quintel, Nikon Corp., NuFlare Technology Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., Raith GmbH, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd., SK Inc., SUSS MICROTEC SE, and Veeco Instruments Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
