USD 4.83 Bn growth expected in VoIP Market in the UK | Increasing Number of Mobile Computing Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

The degree of fragmentation in the market is expected to increase over the forecast period. Ascom Holding AG, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Exponential-e Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Yealink Network Technology Co. Ltd are some of the major players listed in the report.

The increasing number of mobile computing devices and high operational flexibility will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, signaling issues and unfavorable regulatory policies will challenge the growth opportunities in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

VoIP Market in UK 2022-2026: Segmentation

VoIP Market in UK is segmented as below:

Type

International VoIP Calls



Domestic VoIP Calls

Access

Computer To Phone



Computer To Computer



Phone To Phone

By type, the market observed maximum growth in the international VoIP calls segment in 2021. The segment is driven by the availability of high-quality global IP calling features at lower prices compared to traditional carrier rates. Also, increased collaborations among vendors of VoIP services are fostering the growth of the segment.

By access, the computer to phone segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The rising adoption of computers has been crucial in the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising adoption of work-from-home and stay-at-home practices are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Download our Free Sample for highlights on major revenue-generating segments in the VoIP market.

VoIP Market in UK 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies the high adoption of BYOD policy as one of the prime reasons driving the VoIP market growth in UK during the next few years.

VoIP Market in UK 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the VoIP Market in UK. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the VoIP Market in UK is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

VoIP Market in UK 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist VoIP market growth in UK during the next five years

Estimation of the VoIP market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the VoIP market in UK

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of VoIP market vendors in UK

VoIP Market in UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.99 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution UK at 100% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ascom Holding AG, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Exponential-e Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Yealink Network Technology Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

