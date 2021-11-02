USD 4.88 Bn growth in Fuel Tank Market | Driven by Growing Preference for M&HCVs to Transport Freight | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allgaier Werke GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., Sakamoto Research and Development Holdings Ltd., Textron Inc., TI Fluid Systems Plc, Unipres Corp., Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., and YAPP Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing preference for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) to transport freight will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing popularity and sales of commercial electric vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fuel Tank Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Automotive



2-wheeler



Aircraft

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The automotive segment generated maximum growth in the market in fuel tank market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. By geography, APAC will witness maximum growth during the forecast period. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. China is the key market for fuel tanks in APAC.

Fuel Tank Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the fuel tank market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies the correlation between vehicle weight and fuel consumption drive as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel tank market growth during the next few years.

Fuel Tank Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fuel Tank Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Fuel Tank Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fuel Tank Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel tank market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fuel tank market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fuel tank market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel tank market vendors

Fuel Tank Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allgaier Werke GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., Sakamoto Research and Development Holdings Ltd., Textron Inc., TI Fluid Systems Plc, Unipres Corp., Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., and YAPP Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

