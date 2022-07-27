USD 4.88 bn growth opportunity Electric Drives Market -- Technavio identifies APAC as a key growth region

Jul 27, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Drives Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 4.88 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.67% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Report Sample Here
The global electric drives market is fragmented in nature and characterized by the presence of several well-established and small regional players, which make it extremely competitive for new entrants. Apart from top vendors, several regional and local vendors have started manufacturing customized and energy-efficient equipment. The increased competition in the market is driving vendors to focus majorly on increasing the product portfolio by acquiring peer companies and increasing their market share.
The increasing focus on automating manufacturing processes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternatives might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Download Report Sample Now
The electric drives market is segmented as below:
- Product
- AC Drives
- DC Drives
The AC drives segment will have the largest share of the market. Increasing investments y end-user industries in automation technologies are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, rising investments in food and beverage, the water and wastewater treatment, automotive, and oil and gas industries will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- End User
- Process Industry
- Discrete Industry
The process industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment includes industries such as oil and gas, food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, power, paper and pulp, cement, and petrochemical and chemicals. The growing need to adopt energy-efficient equipment to meet energy efficiency standards and mandates in these industries is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
37% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization, rising demand for medium voltage and low voltage motors, and increasing investments in power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Also, the improving economy of South Asian countries will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric drives market report covers the following areas:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric drives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric drives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric drives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric drives market vendors
|
Electric Drives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.88 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.67
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
