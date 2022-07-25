USD 4.95 billion Variation in Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Size at 5.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2025 - Exclusive Technavio Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: The rising focus on improving new technologies is one of the key trends likely to support the global commercial cooking equipment market share growth. Manufacturers are providing improved cooking technology to address the needs and demands of end-users. Manufacturers of commercial conveyer ovens are coming up with improved technologies that can break the cold air "halo" that surrounds the food being cooked, which resists the transfer of heat from the radiant heating source and leads to increased preparation time. Such technological advances will drive the growth of the market in a positive direction.

is one of the key trends likely to support the global commercial cooking equipment market share growth. Manufacturers are providing improved cooking technology to address the needs and demands of end-users. Manufacturers of commercial conveyer ovens are coming up with improved technologies that can break the cold air "halo" that surrounds the food being cooked, which resists the transfer of heat from the radiant heating source and leads to increased preparation time. Such technological advances will drive the growth of the market in a positive direction. Market Challenge: The increasing raw material prices will be a key threat to the global commercial cooking equipment market share growth during the forecast period. One of the major raw materials used in the production of commercial cooking equipment is stainless steel. Even end-users prefer cooking appliances that are made of steel as the metal is durable in comparison to other metals such as aluminum or non-metal elements such as plastic. As steel is a commodity, its price fluctuates frequently. These volatile prices affect both manufacturers as well as end-users. The expanding demand-supply gap is also contributing to an increase in the cost of raw materials.

Market Segment Dynamics:

The commercial cooking equipment market report is segmented by Product (cookers, ranges, fryers, ovens, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: North America will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period with the US emerging as the largest revenue-generating economy in the region. The commercial cooking equipment market in North America is mainly driven by the growing demand for commercial cooking equipment with high operational efficiency. The increase in wages and salaries is encouraging many foodservice operators to invest in commercial kitchen equipment that requires minimum labor training and intervention. Vendors have started providing cooking technologies that are easy to use. Also, various chain restaurants are expanding in the region, which will directly influence the market for commercial cooking equipment. This will drive the market growth positively in the forthcoming years.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The commercial cookers segment held the largest market share in 2020. This segment includes pasta cookers and rice cookers. These appliances also form an essential part of the food service establishments that serve various food items such as pasta and a variety of rice and rice-based dishes. Vendors of commercial cookers, with advancements in various controls, are focusing on improving the technology used in commercial cookers to reduce energy and water consumption. For instance, AB Electrolux provides its pasta cooker model 900XP, which is equipped with different baskets for menu differentiation and comes with an automatic basket lifting system.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Ali Group Srl



Alto-Shaam Inc.



ATA Srl



Duke Manufacturing



Electrolux AB



FUJIMAK Corp.



Illinois Tool Works Inc.



RATIONAL Group



The Middleby Corp.



Welbilt Inc.

FAQs:

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ali Group Srl, Alto-Shaam Inc., ATA Srl, Duke Manufacturing, Electrolux AB, FUJIMAK Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., RATIONAL Group, The Middleby Corp., and Welbilt Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Household appliances

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Cookers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cookers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Cookers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Ranges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Ranges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Ranges - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Fryers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Fryers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Fryers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Ovens - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ali Group Srl

10.4 Alto-Shaam Inc.

Exhibit 54: Alto-Shaam Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Alto-Shaam Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Alto-Shaam Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 ATA Srl

Exhibit 57: ATA Srl - Overview



Exhibit 58: ATA Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 59: ATA Srl - Key offerings

10.6 Duke Manufacturing

Exhibit 60: Duke Manufacturing - Overview



Exhibit 61: Duke Manufacturing - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Duke Manufacturing - Key offerings

10.7 Electrolux AB

Exhibit 63: Electrolux AB - Overview



Exhibit 64: Electrolux AB - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Electrolux AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Electrolux AB - Segment focus

10.8 FUJIMAK Corp.

Exhibit 67: FUJIMAK Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: FUJIMAK Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: FUJIMAK Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 70: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Illinois Tool Works Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 73: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 RATIONAL Group

Exhibit 75: RATIONAL Group - Overview



Exhibit 76: RATIONAL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 77: RATIONAL Group - Key offerings

10.11 The Middleby Corp.

Exhibit 78: The Middleby Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: The Middleby Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: The Middleby Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 81: The Middleby Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: The Middleby Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Welbilt Inc.

Exhibit 83: Welbilt Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Welbilt Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Welbilt Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Welbilt Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Welbilt Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

