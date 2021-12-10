USD 4.99 billion growth for Dental Consumables Market | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising cases of periodontal diseases. Periodontal diseases like bleeding gums are one of the major factors affecting the adult and pediatric population. In addition, there have been several other oral diseases emerging in the aging population of both advanced and emerging economies. The rising incidence of oral diseases has contributed to the volumetric rise in the consumption of dental consumables, which impacts the market growth positively. In addition, other factors including the growing importance of medical esthetics and the rise in the adoption rate of CAD/CAM technology will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.

The high cost of dental procedures will be a major challenge for the dental consumables market during the forecast period. actors such as the need for additional imaging, the brand of implants used, the complexity of the surgery, and the need for additional procedures further elevate the cost of surgery. Also, the cost of premium implants is high compared with locally manufactured ones, which makes it difficult for the general population to afford dental implants of reputed brands. Furthermore, factors such as limited reimbursement and lack of skilled dental surgeons will be other factors limiting the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the companies covered in this report are 3Shape AS, AB Dental Devices Ltd., Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., etc. The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The dental consumables market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, orthodontics, periodontics, and dental biomaterials. The increase in the popularity of nanotechnology-based implants has reduced the incidence of infection and accelerated healing, thereby fueling the adoption of dental implants.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market and will continue to account for 49% of the overall market growth. The US is the key market for dental consumables in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The growth in medical tourism will facilitate the dental consumables market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Dental Consumables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3Shape AS, AB Dental Devices Ltd., Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

