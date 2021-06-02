USD 41.12 Billion growth expected in Flexible Packaging Market at a CAGR of 4.42% amid COVID-19 Spread| SpendEdge

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as backward integration, supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, conference participation, manage ad hoc spend, quality management, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, managing labor price volatility, and cost of quality impact. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensuring high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Flexible Packaging Market: Key Price Trends

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Flexible Packaging with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

Price Strategies and Benchmark

Identify favorable opportunities in Flexible Packaging TCO (total cost of ownership)

Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes

Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities

Some of the top Flexible Packaging suppliers listed in this report:

This Flexible Packaging procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Amcor

Sealed Air

Mondi

Sonoco

Bemis

Huhtamaki

Plastic Bags and Pouches - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Plastic bags and pouches are extensively being used by food and restaurant chains, supermarkets, and hypermarkets to pack food products, as they keep them fresh for a longer time. In response to the growing environmental concerns regarding the disposal of plastic bags, manufacturers are producing bioplastics which are being widely accepted by buyers from various sectors and are bringing substantial investments in the plastic bags and pouches industry.

Dyes and Pigments - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Dyes and pigments suppliers are deepening their focus on implementing the zero discharge of hazardous chemicals program during manufacturing dyes and pigments, particularly for the apparel industry. Engagement with such suppliers will allow buyers to attain their sustainability goals.

Synthetic Resins - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This procurement market intelligence report analyzes the impact of the cost and volume drivers on the fleet vehicle leasing pricing strategies in different regions. The report also analyzes the US supply market, offers strategic sourcing insights, and category management objectives to facilitate optimal and cost-effective fleet vehicle leasing procurement.

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Flexible Packaging TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

