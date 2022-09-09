USD 42.02 Bn growth expected in Sexual Wellness Market -- APAC to occupy 35% market share

The global sexual wellness market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous privately owned and operated vendors in the market. While condoms are widely available in various pharmacies, drugstores, and general merchandise stores, conventional retailers of other sexual wellness products are limited to fewer retail stores. The vendors compete based on pricing, quality, innovation, features, service, reputation, distribution, and promotional activities. The vendors in the global sexual wellness market make their products available online and partner with various e-commerce sites to sell their products.

The smaller independent sexual wellness stores are shutting down due to the increasing competition from e-commerce websites. This also improves the market standards as poorly performing companies either consolidate or exit. The growing popularity of sexual wellness among end-users has encouraged many vendors to expand their product offerings with new variants of their products. Owing to the increasing popularity of these products, numerous vendors are focusing on the R&D of new products with multifunctional benefits using natural ingredients.

Some vendors are expanding the sales of sexual wellness by launching their products on online platforms. A few vendors and government organizations are increasing the awareness of sexual health among end-users through various sexual wellness initiatives, which contribute to market growth. Vendors also differentiate their products with an option to customize to gain a competitive advantage in the market and increase their market share.

The increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increase in side effects might hamper the market growth.

The report identifies Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., Bijoux Indiscrets SL, BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Good Clean Love Inc., Hot Octopuss Ltd., Karex Berhad, KESSEL medintim GmbH, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Mayer Laboratories Inc., Okamoto Industries Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and Veru Inc. as some of the prominent vendors operating in the global sexual wellness market. Request Sample Report Here

The global sexual wellness market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounted for the maximum sales in the market in 2021. The segment includes adult toy stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and other retailers that sell sexual wellness products. The increased focus on the expansion of these stores by retailers is driving the growth of the segment.

Product

Sex Toys



Condoms and Contraceptives



Erotic Lingerie



Personal Lubricants



Others

The demand for sex toys has been significant in the market. The changing perception of individuals in society coupled with increasing exposure and popularity of sex toys in mainstream media are driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC will emerge as the key market for sexual wellness products, occupying 35% of the global market share over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the rising disposable incomes and the increasing penetration of the internet, especially in Tier-II cities of China and India.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sexual wellness market report covers the following areas:

Sexual Wellness Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sexual wellness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sexual wellness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sexual wellness market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sexual wellness market vendors

Related Reports:

Sexual Wellness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 42.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., Bijoux Indiscrets SL, BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Good Clean Love Inc., Hot Octopuss Ltd., Karex Berhad, KESSEL medintim GmbH, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Mayer Laboratories Inc., Okamoto Industries Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and Veru Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Sex toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Sex toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sex toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Sex toys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sex toys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Condoms and contraceptives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Condoms and contraceptives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Condoms and contraceptives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Condoms and contraceptives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Condoms and contraceptives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Erotic lingerie - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Erotic lingerie - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Erotic lingerie - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Erotic lingerie - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Erotic lingerie - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Personal lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Personal lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Personal lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Personal lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Personal lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Adam and Eve Stores

Exhibit 115: Adam and Eve Stores - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 116: Adam and Eve Stores - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 117: Adam and Eve Stores - Key offerings

11.4 Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 118: Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 121: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Doc Johnson Enterprises

Exhibit 126: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 127: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Key offerings

11.7 Karex Berhad

Exhibit 129: Karex Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 130: Karex Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Karex Berhad - Key news



Exhibit 132: Karex Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Karex Berhad - Segment focus

11.8 LELOi AB

Exhibit 134: LELOi AB - Overview



Exhibit 135: LELOi AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: LELOi AB - Key offerings

11.9 Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Lovehoney Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Lovehoney Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Luvu Brands Inc.

Exhibit 139: Luvu Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Luvu Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Luvu Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Luvu Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 143: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

11.12 TENGA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio