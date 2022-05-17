USD 43.12 million Potential Growth in Photon Counter Market|17,000+ Technavio Reports

Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global photon counter market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. The parent market, the global electronics market, includes manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Market Competitive Landscape

The photon counter market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation and product improvement to compete in the market. Some of the key players covered in this report include ADVACAM Oy, AUREA Technology, Becker and Hickl GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Hidex Oy, ID Quantique SA, Laser Components GmbH, Micro Photon Devices Srl, PerkinElmer Inc., PicoQuant GmbH, Thorlabs Inc., and Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd., among others.

Strategic Initiatives and Products launches

Growing application of structural health monitoring (SHM) systems to Boost the Market Positively

The rise in urbanization has increased the number of infrastructure projects such as the construction of dams, bridges, buildings, and towers. SHM systems monitor the infrastructure, collect data, and make informed decisions. They enable real-time monitoring of structural changes, which helps organizations reduce costs by undertaking preventive measures.

Capital-intensive nature and economic conditions likely to hinder the market growth

The market is sensitive to price fluctuation and global economic conditions. The cost of components such as dielectric materials is high, and they require technical expertise. Unfavorable economic conditions and political issues that lead to reduced product sales are resulting in a threat to the photon counter market. Moreover, the capital-intensive nature of photon counters is expected to reduce their adoption.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

In 2020, the revenue growth of the photon counter market in North America witnessed a slowdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the rise in the prevalence of medical imaging to detect the infection positively impacted the growth of the regional market. During the forecast period, the increase in R&D activities in medical imaging, such as X-rays, will propel the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

In this report, the market has been segmented by end-user (medical imaging, fluorescence microscopy, LiDAR and SLR, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By end-user, the medical imaging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Several vendors are developing devices such as advanced photon-counting detectors that can detect and characterize individual X-ray photons, which will support the segment growth.

By geography, North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The high adoption rate of photon counters in the manufacturing industry, industrial automation, and the increasing demand for devices such as photon counters in the research industry will drive the photon counter market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Report Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive photon counter market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the photon counter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the photon counter market in North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America and top 20 countries across these regions

, APAC, , MEA, and and top 20 countries across these regions A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on over 20 industry-focused market vendors classified as dominant and strong players

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Pre as well as post COVID-19 market estimates

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Photon Counter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 43.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADVACAM Oy, AUREA Technology, Becker and Hickl GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Hidex Oy, ID Quantique SA, Laser Components GmbH, Micro Photon Devices Srl, PerkinElmer Inc., PicoQuant GmbH, Thorlabs Inc., and Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Medical imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fluorescence microscopy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 LiDAR and SLR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ADVACAM Oy

10.4 Becker and Hickl GmbH

10.5 Hidex Oy

10.6 ID Quantique SA

10.7 Laser Components GmbH

10.8 Micro Photon Devices Srl

10.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

10.10 PicoQuant GmbH

10.11 Thorlabs Inc.

10.12 Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

