USD 430.2 mn growth in Focused Ion Beam Market |Technavio

Focused Ion Beam Market: Drivers

The use of gold nanofabrication for drug delivery in cancer treatment is driving the global focused ion beam market growth. Gold is used as a liquid metal ion source in the nanofabrication technique. Focused ion beams have a diameter of less than 1 m and are created by utilizing electrostatic lenses to concentrate the image of a point source, often a liquid metal ion source, onto the substrate and deflect it precisely. The drug attacks only cancer cells, thereby leaving the healthy cells in a human body unharmed. Traditional methods such as radiation and chemotherapy harm healthy cells in the body. Gold nanofabrication assists the delivery of a dose of radioactivity (cancer-killing) to cancer cells. Research conducted on different cancer treatment methods has led to the development of a new cancer treatment-photothermal therapy. Such factors are expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

Focused Ion Beam Market: Vendor Analysis

The focused ion beam market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. The focused ion beam market report also offers information on several market vendors, including zeroK NanoTech, A and D Co. Ltd., Applied Beams LLC, AZoM.com Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Digital Surf SARL, EAG Laboratories, Fibics Inc., Fit4Nano, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., NANO-MASTER Inc., Nanosurf AG, Raith GmbH, Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc., and Waters Corp. among others.

Focused Ion Beam Market: Segmentation Analysis

By source, the market has been segmented into gallium liquid metal, gas field, and plasma. The focused ion beam market share growth by the gallium liquid metal segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of Ga-LMIB can be a novel surface modification method for creating locally hydrophobic and photocatalytic surfaces, which will increase the demand for Ga+ liquid metal ions for surface modification, leading to market growth during the forecast years.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for focused ion beams in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA.

Focused Ion Beam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 430.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled zeroK NanoTech, A and D Co. Ltd., Applied Beams LLC, AZoM.com Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Digital Surf SARL, EAG Laboratories, Fibics Inc., Fit4Nano, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., NANO-MASTER Inc., Nanosurf AG, Raith GmbH, Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc., and Waters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Source

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Source

5.3 Gallium liquid metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Gallium liquid metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Gallium liquid metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Gallium liquid metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Gallium liquid metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Gas field - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Gas field - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Gas field - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Gas field - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Gas field - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Plasma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Plasma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Plasma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Plasma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Plasma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A and D Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: A and D Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: A and D Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: A and D Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: A and D Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 97: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

10.5 EAG Laboratories

Exhibit 101: EAG Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 102: EAG Laboratories - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: EAG Laboratories - Key offerings

10.6 Fibics Inc.

Exhibit 104: Fibics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Fibics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Fibics Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 107: Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 HORIBA Ltd.

Exhibit 112: HORIBA Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: HORIBA Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: HORIBA Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: HORIBA Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: HORIBA Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 JEOL Ltd.

Exhibit 117: JEOL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: JEOL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: JEOL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: JEOL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: JEOL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Nanosurf AG

Exhibit 122: Nanosurf AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Nanosurf AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Nanosurf AG - Key offerings

10.11 Tescan Orsay Holding AS

Exhibit 125: Tescan Orsay Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 126: Tescan Orsay Holding AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Tescan Orsay Holding AS - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

