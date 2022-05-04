USD 44.61 Bn growth in Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market | Driven by increasing penetration of mobile computing devices | Technavio

The global cross border ecommerce logistics market is fragmented owing to the presence of many regional and international players. The increase in technological innovations is expected to intensify the competition in the market. The major vendors in the market compete on various parameters such as providing innovative solutions like fulfillment centers closer to the customer location.

Technavio identifies A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, growth of eCommerce startups, and increasing cross border eCommerce activities will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of air freight and logistics, growing number of cargo thefts, and stringent regulations on eCommerce logistics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global cross-border e-commerce logistics market is segmented as below:

Service

Transportation



Warehousing



Others

By service, the transportation segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the e-commerce industry and increased government expenditure on logistics infrastructure are driving the growth of the market.

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By region, APAC will emerge as the key market for cross border ecommerce logistics during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the disposable income of people and urbanization, the penetration of smartphones in countries such as India and China, and incremental smartphone and the high internet penetration rates in these countries will drive the growth of the regional market.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our market report covers the following areas:

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market size

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market trends

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market industry analysis

This study identifies the adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cross-border e-commerce logistics market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cross-border e-commerce logistics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cross-border e-commerce logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cross-border e-commerce logistics market vendors

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 44.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.90 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Air Freight and Logistics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 A.P. Moller Maersk AS

Exhibit 45: A.P. Moller Maersk AS - Overview



Exhibit 46: A.P. Moller Maersk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 47: A.P. Moller Maersk AS – Key news



Exhibit 48: A.P. Moller Maersk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: A.P. Moller Maersk AS - Segment focus

10.4 Aramex International LLC

Exhibit 50: Aramex International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 51: Aramex International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Aramex International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Aramex International LLC - Segment focus

10.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 54: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 57: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 59: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments



Exhibit 61: CEVA Logistics AG – Key news



Exhibit 62: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

10.7 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 64: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 65: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

10.8 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 68: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview



Exhibit 69: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments



Exhibit 70: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

10.9 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 72: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 76: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 77: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Kuehne Nagel International AG – Key news



Exhibit 79: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 81: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 85: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

