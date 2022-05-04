USD 44.61 Bn growth in Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market | Driven by increasing penetration of mobile computing devices | Technavio

May 04, 2022, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cross-border e-commerce logistics market size is expected to increase by USD 44.61 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report identifies APAC as the largest market. The presence of a large consumer base for e-commerce product suppliers is creating huge opportunities for market players.
Download Our Report Sample Now for highlights on market size, CAGR, YOY growth rates, and regional growth opportunities.
The global cross border ecommerce logistics market is fragmented owing to the presence of many regional and international players. The increase in technological innovations is expected to intensify the competition in the market. The major vendors in the market compete on various parameters such as providing innovative solutions like fulfillment centers closer to the customer location.
Technavio identifies A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, growth of eCommerce startups, and increasing cross border eCommerce activities will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of air freight and logistics, growing number of cargo thefts, and stringent regulations on eCommerce logistics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Buy our full report now for detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, key products offered by key vendors, and successful business strategies adopted by them. Read Our Sample Report Before Purchasing
Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global cross-border e-commerce logistics market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Others
By service, the transportation segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the e-commerce industry and increased government expenditure on logistics infrastructure are driving the growth of the market.
- Geographic
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
By region, APAC will emerge as the key market for cross border ecommerce logistics during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the disposable income of people and urbanization, the penetration of smartphones in countries such as India and China, and incremental smartphone and the high internet penetration rates in these countries will drive the growth of the regional market.
Download Our Report Sample Now and identify other potential segments and regions in the market.
Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our market report covers the following areas:
- Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market size
- Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market trends
- Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market industry analysis
This study identifies the adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.
Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cross-border e-commerce logistics market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cross-border e-commerce logistics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cross-border e-commerce logistics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cross-border e-commerce logistics market vendors
Related Reports:
Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 44.61 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.90
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Air Freight and Logistics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Service
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
- 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 A.P. Moller Maersk AS
- Exhibit 45: A.P. Moller Maersk AS - Overview
- Exhibit 46: A.P. Moller Maersk AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: A.P. Moller Maersk AS – Key news
- Exhibit 48: A.P. Moller Maersk AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: A.P. Moller Maersk AS - Segment focus
- 10.4 Aramex International LLC
- Exhibit 50: Aramex International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Aramex International LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Aramex International LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Aramex International LLC - Segment focus
- 10.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Exhibit 54: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 57: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 CEVA Logistics AG
- Exhibit 59: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview
- Exhibit 60: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: CEVA Logistics AG – Key news
- Exhibit 62: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus
- 10.7 Deutsche Post AG
- Exhibit 64: Deutsche Post AG - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 DSV Panalpina AS
- Exhibit 68: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview
- Exhibit 69: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus
- 10.9 FedEx Corp.
- Exhibit 72: FedEx Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: FedEx Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG
- Exhibit 76: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Kuehne Nagel International AG – Key news
- Exhibit 79: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.
- Exhibit 81: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.
- Exhibit 85: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article