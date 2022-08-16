USD 451.19 billion growth in Travel Market Size with 41% contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Aug 16, 2022, 11:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the travel market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 451.19 billion, as per the latest market research report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.86%. Technavio categorizes the global travel market as a part of the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the travel market during the forecast period. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the travel market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
To get detailed insights on the Scope and Value Chain Analysis, Read Sample Report Now!
- Market Driver: Technological advances are likely to influence market growth positively. The travel market relies on technologically advanced solutions that aid travel agents and their clients in accessing the travel data, comparing reservation options and booking the most efficient, economical, and comfortable option. Furthermore, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have helped automate the travel booking process, eliminating the need to reenter employee travel preferences and, in turn, saving time and energy. Moreover, with the growing digitalization in payments, the travel market is gaining the maximum advantage as bookings and payments for travel have become easy for companies.
- Market Challenge: The spread of COVID-19 globally since Q1 2020 has been hindering the growth of the global travel market. The COVID-19 outbreak has become a worldwide healthcare emergency and has prompted businesses operating worldwide to stop international and national business travels to stop the spread of the disease. The pandemic has also led to a rise in airport health checkup formalities, with delays and tighter inspections, making the travel for employees tiresome.
To learn about additional key market dynamics and their impact analysis. Request for Sample Now!
This travel market research report extensively covers market segmentation by sector (airline, hotel, travel activities, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Revenue-generating Insights: The travel market share growth by the airline segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the improvement in the global economy, there has been simultaneous growth in the airline travel industries of many countries worldwide. The rise in the inflow of airline travelers has resulted in increased revenue, and the associated taxes, which, in turn, have contributed to economic development. This development is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the introduction of travel packages such as tourism packages.
Regional Contribution: 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for travel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing tourism industry will facilitate the growth of the travel market in APAC over the forecast period.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities
- American Automobile Association Inc.
- BCD Travel Services BV
- Booking Holdings Inc.
- Corporate Travel Management Ltd.
- CWT Global BV
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Fareportal Inc
- Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd.
- GBT Travel Services UK Limited
- Travel Leaders Group LLC
- Access more vendor profiles with their key offerings and their strategic initiatives, Download Sample Report
Travel Insurance Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
India Travel Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Business Travel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Travel Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.86%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 451.19 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.08
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Automobile Association Inc., BCD Travel Services BV, Booking Holdings Inc., Corporate Travel Management Ltd., CWT Global BV, Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., GBT Travel Services UK Limited, and Travel Leaders Group LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Sector
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article